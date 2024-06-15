Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream schedule speculation

Genshin Impact fans eagerly wait for the upcoming version 5.0 update and Natlan, which is the next major region in Tevyat. All eyes are on the highly anticipated livestream. The official Special Programs will be the first to reveal official details about Natlan, including new characters and exciting gameplay changes. Although the livestream is still some time away, it is the most promising and authentic source of information about the major update.

The community's excitement is understandable considering they will get an exclusive look into Tevyat's future. So, this article speculates certain details of the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream, including the premiere date.

Note: This article is based on speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream schedule and announcement speculations

Natlan was first teased three years ago (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officials have a consistent update cycle where Genshin Impact gets a new version update every six weeks. According to the current banner and patch schedule, speculations suggest that the version 5.0 update release will take place on August 28, 2024.

Trending

Prior to this update, officials will host a livestream, typically occurring 10-12 days before the release of a new update. Here are some past examples in favor of this statement:

Number of Days Between 4.7 update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 4.6 update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 4.5 update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 4.4 update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 4.3 update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 4.2 update and its Special Program: 12 days

In addition, all of these previous livestreams have been premiered on a Friday. Considering these patterns, players can speculate that Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream would air on August 16, 2024, which also falls on a Friday.

Official Twitch channel (Image via HoYoverse)

The livestream is often referred to as "Special Programs" and provides the community with a preview of the upcoming content, including new characters, events, and other significant changes. Players can tune in to official platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Bilibili to watch the live premiere, which would later be permanently available on the same platforms.

Version 5.0 livestream announcement speculations

Here is a list of expected announcements from the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream:

New Region - Natlan

New Gameplay Mechanics

New Characters

New Weapons

New Events

New Enemies

New Quests

For many updates, players have been waiting for the Natlan's arrival, and now it's only a few months away. There are many early leaks about Natlan but no concrete evidence to prove them. Thus, it is better for players to keep looking forward to official announcements and the 5.0 livestream premiere.

Check out other Genshin Impact articles: