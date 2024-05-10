Genshin Impact system requirements will change once version 5.0 hits the live servers. This will likely coincide with the introduction of Natlan as the brand new region in the game. The changes to the system requirements comes due to the shift in visual clarity and overall graphics quality with Genshin Impact v5.0. This will lead to a more aesthetically pleasing game, but at the cost of higher specs that need to be matched.

Certain devices that don't meet the requirements will have their graphics quality reduced, but they will be compensated with a higher performance rate to ensure smooth gameplay.

List of devices that meet the Genshin Impact system requirements for version 5.0 Natlan update

The Genshin Impact system requirements for the version 5.0 update will mean that some devices will no longer have the same level of graphics compared to others. This is because the new changes require an overall increase in specs and performance rate, which certain devices do not have the capability to match. Listed below are all the recommended devices ahead of the 5.0 update:

iOS:

Models that do not have an A12 processor or below

Android:

Models that do not have the Snapdragon 865, Dimensity 1200 (8050), Kirin 9000SL, or Samsung Exynos 1080 processor (or lower)

PlayStation:

PlayStation 5 Series

Players that do not have these device specifications will not be able to experience the game's improved graphics. This will be a bit of a roadblock for exploration enthusiasts in particular. It is recommended that they upgrade devices before the 5.0 update if they wish to focus on having the best graphics settings.

Players that already have the recommended Genshin Impact system requirements for the 5.0 update will be able to enjoy the new benefits. This change will be a welcome addition, especially during the release of Natlan, Genshin Impact's upcoming region, in Teyvat.

If we are to go by HoYoverse' 42-day patch schedule, version 5.0 and Natlan have an expected release date of August 28, 2024. This should provide ample time for players looking to upgrade their devices and have the best gaming experience in Genshin Impact.

