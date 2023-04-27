Most used Genshin Impact teams to get 36 stars in the Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss is some of Genshin Impact's most challenging content, so finding the right team to clear it can be difficult for some players. This article will highlight five of the most popular team comps other gamers have used to successfully obtain all nine stars from Floor 12 of Version 3.6's Spiral Abyss. If somebody can clear that Floor, they can easily get the remaining 27 stars from Floors 9 through 11.

One can potentially get 36 stars and all of their associated Primogems every time the Spiral Abyss updates. If the reader hasn't beaten the new Floors yet, the following listicle should help advertise some of the most popular teams they could consider using.

Top five most used Genshin Impact 3.6 teams for maximum stars in the Spiral Abyss

5) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Hu Tao, Zhongli, Yelan, and Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Just for reference, the "most used Genshin Impact 3.6 teams" is hyperlinked here for readers interested in seeing the full data. Let's start with the fifth most popular team, a Hu Tao team typically used in the first half of Version 3.6's Spiral Abyss.

Hu Tao is the main Pyro DPS, while Zhongli's shields keep her safe. Yelan and Xingqiu both have top-tier Hydro spam, making the team deal incredible damage overall. Do note that the next most popular Hu Tao team replaces Xingqiu with Mona.

4) Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Childe, Kazuha, Bennett, and Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

Childe International is a staple in the Spiral Abyss, regardless of the update. Unsurprisingly, it's still amazing here in Genshin Impact 3.6 and will likely continue to dominate for future patches. Kazuha, Bennett, and Xiangling are all splashable characters on their own.

This lineup has Childe as the main DPS. Other international teams would replace him with somebody else, but this lineup is the most consistent as is. Childe International was typically used with the second half of Version 3.6's Floor 12.

3) Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe

Ayaka, Kazuha, Kokomi, and Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka and Shenhe are almost always used together in some of the Spiral Abyss's best teams in Genshin Impact. Here, Kokomi applies Hydro to synergize with the two Cryo units while also providing amazing sustain via her top-notch healing.

Kazuha is splashable and synergizes excellently with the rest of this lineup. It is worth noting that this group and the upcoming entries are all way more one-sided in terms of usage regarding which half they're best suited for.

In this case, Ayaka, Kazuha, Kokomi, and Shenhe succeeded primarily in the second half.

2) Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling

Raiden Shogun, Yelan, Bennett, and Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is like Raiden National, except Yelan replaces Xingqiu. Raiden National is already a top-notch team beloved for its effectiveness and accessibility. While Yelan is harder to get than Xingqiu, the lineup shown above did have the second-most usage for Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss.

More specifically, this team comp was regularly used for the first half of Floor 12. On a related note, Raiden Shogun and Yelan came from some of the most successful banners in Genshin Impact history, which means plenty of players should already have them.

1) Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Dendro Traveler

Nilou, Kokomi, Nahida, and Traveler (Image via HoYoverse)

The most popular team for Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Ayss featured Nilou, Kokomi, Nahida, and the Dendro Traveler. Nahida had the highest Usage Rate for any individual character and was seen regularly in the top teams for Floor 12. Her best one is what readers see here.

Nilou Bloom teams have seen plenty of success in recent metas. Players who do not have Kokomi can settle with Barbara, but they should know that she won't be as effective in this role. Nilou, Kokomi, Nahida, and the Dendro Traveler were virtually only used for the second half of Floor 12.

