Genshin Impact 5.0 update to improve overall graphics but reduce visuals for low-end devices

The Genshin Impact 5.0 update will bring some major changes to the graphics and performance side of the game. Players can expect to see even more beautiful visual designs as the overall graphics and functions of the game will see a noticeable improvement. This also means that the requirements for a smooth performance will be increased to match with the upgraded visuals.

Players on low-end devices need not be worried about performance issues with these new changes as HoYoverse is introducing added measures to ensure everyone has a smooth experience in the game.

Genshin Impact 5.0 update set to upgrade graphics and performance for Natlan

The Genshin Impact 5.0 update will be a much bigger change for players on low-end devices as optimizations will be made to reduce the graphic visuals to match the upgraded specs. Here are the devices that will experience reduced visuals and graphics quality in the upcoming changes:

Android:

Models with a Snapdragon 865, Dimensity 1200 (8050), Kirin 9000SL, or Samsung Exynos 1080 processor (or lower)

iOS:

Models with an A12 processor (or lower)

PlayStation:

PlayStation 4 Series (all)

Players who are not using these devices will enjoy enhanced graphics, while those with the mentioned devices will experience improved performance at the cost of lower graphic quality.

This is a positive change for players with high-end devices as the introduction of a brand new region, Natlan, along with the increase in graphics quality will make for a beautiful experience in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update. Natlan is currently one of the most anticipated regions as there is little to no information about the area in the game.

Although players on the aforementioned devices will not be able to enjoy the landscape of Natlan to its full extent, they will still be able to enjoy every other aspect of the game and have smooth performance rates. However, it is advisable to upgrade your devices if you wish to truly see Natlan and future regions such as Snezhnaya in its full glory.

Leaks and usual update schedules for versions point towards 4.8 being the final patch for the Fontaine arc. The next patch after 4.8 will be 5.0 which is likely to introduce Natlan into the game. Assuming the patches follow the usual 42-day patch duration, Natlan is expected to be released on August 28, 2024, in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update.

