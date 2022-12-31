Genshin Impact: 5 Sumeru hidden achievements many players miss

Like other games, Genshin Impact has a series of achievements that every player can get. Some of them can even involve the most random things that gamers do, like battling bosses, collecting chests, or taking photos in the wild.

Genshin Impact adds a fresh series of achievements with every new region, and each of them provides players with Primogems. Many of them are hidden. That said, Sumeru also has a lot of achievements that can be completed by performing random tasks. Here are some of the hidden feats in Sumeru that many Genshin Impact players may have missed.

Genshin Impact: 5 Sumeru hidden achievements to get up to 25 Primogems

1) Han Always Shoots First…?

Genshin Impact Achievement- Han Always Shoot First...? (Image via HoYoverse)

For the “Han Always Shoots First…?” achievement, players will need to carry a bow user and find any Eremite sword user. After finding one, get close to the mob to start a battle but do not attack them. Wait for the foe to perform its sword juggling animation and then attack it with a bow character. This achievement is worth five Primogems.

2) Summit of Wisdom

Genshin Impact Achievement- Summit of Wisdom (Image via HoYoverse)

The "Summit of Wisdom” achievement is rewarded for reaching the highest point in Sumeru City. Genshin Impact players can teleport to the waypoint located in the Divine Tree and climb to the top. They will need to move to the edge of the tree's highest branch, which can be easily identified, as a special Sumeru bird is always sitting on it. Getting the achievement will offer five Primogems.

3) Opportunistic Gain

Genshin Impact Achievement- Opportunistic Gain (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the “Opportunistic Gain” achievement, Genshin Impact players can teleport to the waypoint near the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. After getting there, glide down to the open area below the Jadeplume’s arena. Taunt all the fungi enemies in the area, but do not attack them. Then, try to position them in one place. After that, wait for one of the foes to get hit by another fungi enemy’s attack. The “Opportunistic Gain” achievement will also reward all players with five Primogems.

4) The Random Circumstances of a Rose’s

Note inside Collei's house (Image via HoYoverse)

“The Random Circumstances of a Rose’s” is a time-locked achievement and can only be completed over two daily resets. To get it, teleport to Gandharva Ville and go to Collei’s house. Enter it and interact with the note on the table, which will trigger a small hidden quest.

After interacting with the note, pick up the Sumeru Rose flower next to the table. Then, place this item outside the house in the marked area next to its entrance. Now, wait for the daily reset and visit Collei’s house again. Interact with the note one more time to get the achievement, five Primogems, and three Hero’s Wits.

5) The Lengthy Reunion

Follow this Sumpter Beast to get the achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name suggests, getting “The Lengthy Reunion” achievement is a lengthy process. Players will need to have a lot of patience for this one.

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Vissudha Field and move east to find a Sumpter Beast walking slowly on the track. Get close to this entity but don’t engage it in battle; slowly follow it. If it is somehow spooked along the way and starts attacking, try to run around a little and wait for it to calm down.

After some time, the Sumpter Beast will reach an Eremite campsite. Try to stay hidden from the mobs nearby and wait for the beast to get close to one of them. Wait for a few seconds and beat them. This will unlock the “The Lengthy Reunion” achievement and also spawn an Exquisite Chest.

