Genshin Impact 6.0 Spiral Abyss lineup leaked 

Spiral Abyss is the most popular endgame mode in Genshin Impact and is one of the best ways to try out your character builds. This mode resets on the 15th of every month and introduces a new lineup of enemies. The upcoming 6.0 update is set to bring Nod-Krai, a new region where Travelers meet many different factions and enemies. Some of the new enemies will appear in the Spiral Abyss mode.A reliable Genshin Impact leaker, HomDGCat, has leaked the lineups for the first and second Spiral Abyss rotations in the version 6.0 update.The first Spiral Abyss will start on September 16, 2025, while the second Spiral Abyss will take place on October 16, 2025. Let's check out what enemies you will face in the Genshin Impact 6.0 Spiral Abyss, as per leaks.Note: The information is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Genshin Impact 6.0 first Spiral Abyss lineup[HomDGCat 6.0v1] Spiral Abyss (2 Phases) with HP and Boss Guide Notes byu/homdgcat3 inGenshin_Impact_LeaksGenshin Impact 6.0 will feature many new enemies from different groups, like Mythical Beasts, Fatui, Abyss, and more. Many of them will appear in the Spiral Abyss.Here are the enemies likely appearing in floor 11 and 12 of the first Spiral Abyss in version 6.0:Floor 11Chamber 1First half: Nobushi: Jintouban (170484 HP), Kairagi: Fiery Might (409163 HP), Kairagi: Dancing Thunder (409163 HP), Assault Specialist Mek - Pneuma (409163 HP)Second half: Grounded Geoshroom (238678 HP), Grounded Hydroshroom (170484 HP), Primordial Bathysmal Vishap (681938 HP)Chamber 2First half: Consecrated Horned Crocodile (649255 HP), Consecrated Fanged Beast (649255 HP)Second half: Primal Construct: Reshaper (315352 HP), Primal Construct: Prospector (315352 HP), Cutting Edge All-Purpose Scout Landcruiser (742006 HP), Cutting Edge All-Purpose Storm Landcruiser (649225 HP), Ruin Grader (547967 HP)Chamber 3First half: Cutting Edge All-Purpose Scout Landcruiser (797146 HP), Oprichniki Support Trooper (139500 HP), Construction Specialist Mek - Pneuma (697502 HP)Second half: Ruin Defender (418501), Ruin Cruiser (298930), Ruin Guard (447491 HP), Ruin Drake: Earthguard (697502 HP)Floor 12Chamber 1First half: Wave 1 - Mirror Maiden (1022145 HP), Wave 2 - The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc (3407150 HP)Second half: Wave 1 - 2 x Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm (681430 HP), Wave 2 - Hydro Tulpa (3747865 HP)Chamber 2First half: Wave 1 - 2x x Hydro Hilichural Rogue (965636 HP), Wave 2 - Radiant Moonfly (3090036 HP)Second half: Wave 1 - 2 x Thundercraven Rifthounds (1451891 HP), Wave 2 - 2 x Assault Specialist Mek - Ousia (927011 HP), Wave 3 - Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer (HP 965636) and Eremite Stone Enchanter (965636 HP)Chamber 3First half: Wave 1 - Oprichniki Thunderblitz Druzhina (831900 HP), Wave 2 - Knuckle Duckle (5615327 HP)Second half: Wave 1 - Shadowy Husk: Defender (831900 HP), Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer (1039875 HP), Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker (1247850 HP), Wave 2 - Maguu Kenki: Lone Gale (2205907 HP), Maguu Kenki: Mask of Terror (2205907 HP), Maguu Kenki: Galloping Frost (2205907 HP)Genshin Impact 6.0 second Spiral Abyss lineupProvided below, you will find all enemies reportedly appearing in floor 11 and 12 of the second Spiral Abyss in version 6.0:Floor 11Chamber 1First half: Radiant Lunapod (852422 HP)Second half: Oprichniki Hailstorm Cannoneer (409163 HP), Oprichniki Fireblade Shock Trooper (1747466 HP), Oprichniki Vanguard (102291 HP), Oprichniki Medic (85242 HP)Chamber 2First half: Tangled Vines: Frostnight Scion (946057 HP)Second half: Wilderness Exile (222602 HP)Chamber 3First half: Wilderness Exile (239144 HP), Cutting Edge All-Purpose Storm Landcruiser (697502 HP), Close Combat Scout Landcruiser (239144 HP)Second half: Gleaming Charge: Frostnight Scion (1016361 HP)Floor 12Chamber 1First half: Wave 1 - Tainted Water-Splitting Phantasm (851787 HP), Wave 2 - Assault Specialist Mek - Pneuma (817716 HP), Wave 3 - Radiant Antelope (1873932 HP)Second half: The Night Watcher (1609878 HP)Chamber 2First half - Cineas (2085774 HP)Second half - 2 x Wilderness Hunter (2008523 HP)Chamber 3First half - Hermit Crab (4409072 HP)Second half - Oprichniki Fireblade Shock Trooper (4263489 HP)These were both the Spiral Abyss lineups leaked for version 6.0. Like any other leak, these may receive changes in future beta versions. HoYoverse might tweak the HP scalings of certain enemies.