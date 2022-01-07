Genshin Impact to add Dynamic Range and Surround Sound features in version 2.5, suggests leak

Genshin Impact introduced a ton of new content with the 2.4 update, and might focus on improving the overall experience of players in version 2.5. Leaks have suggested that several significant changes to the game's audio are right around the corner.

The leaks regarding Dynamic Range and Surrounded Sound features in version 2.5 have surfaced with beta testing, and here's everything players need to know about them.

Genshin Impact to introduce new audio settings with the 2.5 update

As per leakers, Genshin Impact version 2.5 will be a filler update with Yae Miko as its only highlight. However, players will be delighted to know that a plethora of Quality of Life changes will also arrive with the next patch.

In the output settings, Genshin Impact users will be able to choose between Stereo Sound and Surround Sound. The latter is obviously better because it releases the sound from multiple sources that make the entire experience more immersive and realistic.

miHoYo's action RPG arguably has one of the best audio design, and it will be a delight for players to enjoy it with the Surround Sound feature.

Another setting that will be added to Genshin Impact version 2.5 is Dynamic Range. Players will be allowed to choose between Full and Limited Dynamic range based on their requirements and devices.

Dynamic Range is an equally great feature for improving the audio setup of Genshin Impact. It will help players in closely listening to the loudest as well as the faintest voices in the massive open-world.

Genshin Impact community still longing for 120 FPS support on PC

Players were naturally pleased to learn about the upcoming audio changes in Genshin Impact, but at the same time, leakers confirmed that the FPS is still locked at 60 for PC.

It is surprising that iOS devices received 120 FPS support a long time ago, even when running the game smoothly on 120 frames-per-second is practically impossible for most iOS devices.

On the other hand, players with high-end PCs seem to be tired of asking for 120 FPS support.

Having said that, there's a possibility that Genshin Impact will introduce certain changes in the graphics and frame rate support. The game was recently added to Nvidia GeForce Now in beta and random players with miHoYo accounts were selected to play it.

Genshin Impact was most likely added to Nvidia GeForce Now to test cloud gaming and more players will be able to play once the beta is complete. It is self-evident that the developers are eager to improve the experience of the community not only with content but also with better sound, graphics, and accessibility.

