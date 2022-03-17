Genshin Impact: All coffee drink recipes for Bartender event (March 2022)

The Genshin Impact’s latest event “Of Drink A-Dreaming” has been quite a hit amongst the community. It is fun and lighthearted content with players working as bartenders at the Angel’s Share tavern. Travelers will have to complete challenges and collect new drink recipes to collect various rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and many more.

During the event, players will get to serve drinks to various in-game characters such as Beidou, Shenhe, Rosaria, and many others. The drink recipes are categorized depending on which ingredients are used as the foundation. The ingredients are as follows:

Tea

Coffee

Juice

This article will cover all coffee drink recipes that players need to know for this event.

Kazzi 🩹 Vtuber @Kazzi_Ch Genshin's bartender event is making me remember the busy hours of that one time I worked at a coffee shop



LIKE GODDAMN GIVE ME TIME WHY DO YOU ALL HAVE ONE MINUTE ATTENTION SPANS Genshin's bartender event is making me remember the busy hours of that one time I worked at a coffee shopLIKE GODDAMN GIVE ME TIME WHY DO YOU ALL HAVE ONE MINUTE ATTENTION SPANS https://t.co/AM0RNxd3W7

Genshin Impact: All 6 coffee drink recipes including Athenaeum and others

In-game event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' event has 4 different types of drinks that players can make as bartenders:

Tea-based recipes

Coffee-based recipes

Juice-based recipes

Blend recipes

Here is a list of all the recipes that have coffee as the foundation along with different mixes of flavorings:

Athenaeum - 3 Coffee

Golden Eden - 2 Coffee + 1 Milk

Night of Swirling Stars - 1 Coffee + 2 Milk

Caramel Pinecone - 1 Coffee + 1 Milk + 1 Caramel

Moonlit Alley - 1 Coffee + 1 Milk + 1 Cocoa Paste

Foamy Reef - 2 Coffee + 1 Fizzy Water

How to mix drinks to unlock recipes in Genshin Impact

During the event, players will have to collect a total of 21 recipes to unlock an event-exclusive name card. To collect the recipes, players can experiment by mixing different foundations with different mixes of flavorings such as:

Milk

Cocoa Paste

Fizzy Water

Lemon

Caramel

Mint

Mixing foundation and flavoring in different consistencies will help unlock new recipes for the event. To mix the drinks and find new recipes, players have to follow these simple steps:

ADD FOUNDATION AND FLAVOR AS REQUIRED

The ingredient panel (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first step is to select a foundation for the drinks and flavoring according to the requests of the customers. As already mentioned, the event will provide 3 main ingredients as the foundation along with 6 flavors to create recipes.

FOLLOW RIGHT ORDER TO MIX DRINKS

Mixing drinks using the right order (Image via Genshin Impact)

An order should appear on the left side of the screen in the shape of arrows to help players. The order can be completed using a mouse or keyboard (WASD). Follow the correct order to mix the drinks properly and proceed to the next step.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT CUP

Selecting the right cup size (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is the final step in completing the recipe where players will have to pour the drink inside the required cup. The cups are currently available in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Players will be able to see a pointer moving vertically as they por. They must then click on the button to stop the pointer on the corresponding area to pour it into the right cup.

Edited by Atul S