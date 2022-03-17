Genshin Impact: All coffee drink recipes for Bartender event (March 2022)

The Genshin Impact’s latest event “Of Drink A-Dreaming” has been quite a hit amongst the community. It is fun and lighthearted content with players working as bartenders at the Angel’s Share tavern. Travelers will have to complete challenges and collect new drink recipes to collect various rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and many more.
During the event, players will get to serve drinks to various in-game characters such as Beidou, Shenhe, Rosaria, and many others. The drink recipes are categorized depending on which ingredients are used as the foundation. The ingredients are as follows:
- Tea
- Coffee
- Juice
This article will cover all coffee drink recipes that players need to know for this event.
Genshin Impact: All 6 coffee drink recipes including Athenaeum and others
The 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' event has 4 different types of drinks that players can make as bartenders:
- Tea-based recipes
- Coffee-based recipes
- Juice-based recipes
- Blend recipes
Here is a list of all the recipes that have coffee as the foundation along with different mixes of flavorings:
- Athenaeum - 3 Coffee
- Golden Eden - 2 Coffee + 1 Milk
- Night of Swirling Stars - 1 Coffee + 2 Milk
- Caramel Pinecone - 1 Coffee + 1 Milk + 1 Caramel
- Moonlit Alley - 1 Coffee + 1 Milk + 1 Cocoa Paste
- Foamy Reef - 2 Coffee + 1 Fizzy Water
How to mix drinks to unlock recipes in Genshin Impact
During the event, players will have to collect a total of 21 recipes to unlock an event-exclusive name card. To collect the recipes, players can experiment by mixing different foundations with different mixes of flavorings such as:
- Milk
- Cocoa Paste
- Fizzy Water
- Lemon
- Caramel
- Mint
Mixing foundation and flavoring in different consistencies will help unlock new recipes for the event. To mix the drinks and find new recipes, players have to follow these simple steps:
ADD FOUNDATION AND FLAVOR AS REQUIRED
The first step is to select a foundation for the drinks and flavoring according to the requests of the customers. As already mentioned, the event will provide 3 main ingredients as the foundation along with 6 flavors to create recipes.
FOLLOW RIGHT ORDER TO MIX DRINKS
An order should appear on the left side of the screen in the shape of arrows to help players. The order can be completed using a mouse or keyboard (WASD). Follow the correct order to mix the drinks properly and proceed to the next step.
CHOOSE THE RIGHT CUP
This is the final step in completing the recipe where players will have to pour the drink inside the required cup. The cups are currently available in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Players will be able to see a pointer moving vertically as they por. They must then click on the button to stop the pointer on the corresponding area to pour it into the right cup.