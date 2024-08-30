Genshin Impact: All Natlan book locations

In Genshin Impact's 5.0 patch, a new set of Natlan books has been introduced for players to collect while exploring the Land of Pyro. These tomes are scattered throughout the Nation of War, and similar to other countries in Teyvat, each set of books are collectibles that shed light on certain lore aspects of Natlan.

This guide will go over all the Natlan Books that you can collect in the ongoing Genshin Impact 5.0.

All Natlan Book locations in Genshin Impact

1) The Volcano Lord and the Shadow Pins

Location of the first book (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Children of Echoes teleport waypoint. Head past the bridge and go up the stairs to your right. Turn right again and you will see the first Natlan Book in Genshin Impact sitting on a table right next to the stairs near Pacal, the tribe chief.

2) Records of Hanan Pacha (1-3)

The first book (Image via HoYoverse)

Next teleport to the Scions of Canopy Waypoint. Head straight up the path till it splits into two. Take left and you will find the first one of the books sitting atop a box, marked by a small glint.

The second book (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second book, take the ramp to your left and head into the Scions of Canopy market (The gate beside the ramp, which will lead you to the Tribe reputation). Turn left and you will find the book atop a box near the NPC named Amauta.

Also Read: Genshin Impact 5.0 quests list

The third book (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third book, teleport to the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Turn left before the gate and head down the path till you come across a short stair. Head down the stairs and turn left. Keep walking till you come across a stall with various masks where you will find the third part of Records of Hanan Pacha.

3) Mawe and Monetoo (1-3)

Book 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Teleport Waypoint north of People of the Springs. Head down the path, go right on the first split, and then take a left on the next one. You will find the first book sitting on a set of boxes.

Book 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, go straight to the giant hut and follow the path to the left. Reach the marked location and you will find the second volume sitting on a pile of boxes underneath the stairs.

Book 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third book, head back to the Stadium of the Sacred Flame and turn right this time around. You will find the book sitting near the pool full of Saurians in Genshin Impact, beside the stall with various headwear.

4) The Tale of Qoyllor and Ukuku

Talk with him to get the book (Image via HoYoverse)

For this Natlan Book in Genshin Impact 5.0, take the Teleport Waypoint northeast of the Ancestral Temple. Head to the marked location and talk with the NPC to receive the book.

We will be updating this article if more Natlan books are found during the ongoing 5.0 update. Make sure to follow our Genshin Impact hub so that you don't miss anything.

