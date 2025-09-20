Genshin Impact: All Radiant Spincrystal locations in Nod-Krai 

Nod-Krai has arrived in version Luna I with its own set of Radiant Spincrystals scattered across the region in Genshin Impact. This collection specifically contains the original soundtracks (OSTs) released with Nod-Krai, tied to each of its areas, such as Paha Isle, Lempo Isle, and Hiisi Island.

This guide will show you all 12 Radiant Spincrystal locations as of Genshin Impact's version Luna I. Some of these are progress-locked behind quests, which are noted with each area.

All 12 Radiant Spincrystal locations in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai

To collect every Spincrystal in Nod-Krai, you must complete some specific World Quests in each area. These quests only become available in Genshin Impact after finishing the Song of the Welkin Moon Act I Archon Quest "A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves":

Radiant Spincrystals #157

Radiant Spincrystal in Nasha Town #157 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Teleport Waypoint beside the Adventurers’ Guild in Nasha Town, head southwest. The Spincrystal is near the crafting table on a toy robot.

Radiant Spincrystals #158

Radiant Spincrystal in Blue Amber Lake #158 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Spincrystal is inside the Iron Whale contraption, which you can teleport directly next to in Blue Amber Lake in Genshin Impact. After teleporting, it’s visible from afar and is on top of a small machine.

Radiant Spincrystals #159

Radiant Spincrystal southeast of Blue Amber Lake #159 (Image via HoYoverse)

Head southeast from the Teleport Waypoint in Blue Amber Lake (as shown in the image). At the cliffside's edge on the marked location, you’ll spot the Spincrystal near a robot.

Radiant Spincrystals #160

Radiant Spincrystal towards the west side of Nothing Passage #160 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Teleport Waypoint (west of Nothing Passage, as shown in the image), head slightly north. The Spincrystal is visible on a machine part atop a platform.

Radiant Spincrystals #161

Radiant Spincrystal in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Teleport Waypoint near the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop (as shown in the image), head towards the Meeting Point location. The Spincrystal can be seen sitting on top of a small robot as you approach the marked area.

Radiant Spincrystals #162

Radiant Spincrystal in Frostmoon Enclave #162 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the position of the Statue of the New Moon in Genshin Impact's Hiisi Island, head north toward the Frostmoon Enclave and then slightly left. The Spincrystal is placed on top of a round table.

Radiant Spincrystals #163

Radiant Spincrystal in Court of First Edict #163 (Image via HoYoverse)

This location, "Court of the First Edict," can only be accessed by completing the World Quest "Echoes of an Unfinished Past." The Spincrystal is located in the library on the second floor, which can be explored during the quest. You can also come back later to the same location after finishing the quest.

Radiant Spincrystals #164

Radiant Spuncrystal in Nothing Passage #164 (Image via HoYoverse)

This one is only accessible after completing the World Quest Blues of the Old World. The quest takes you into a cave deep within Nothing Passage in Genshin Impact, where you’ll find a research area with notes, and the Spincrystal placed right beside them.

Radiant Spincrystal #165

Radiant Spincrystal in Final Night Cemetery #165 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Spincrystal is located beneath the lighthouse in Final Night Cemetery in Genshin Impact, near the machinery that operates it. Teleport to the Meeting Point, descend one floor downwards, and then you’ll find it on the edge of a table next to some tables with machinery, archives, and lamps.

Radiant Spincrystals #166

Radiant Spincrystal in Paha Isle #166 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Teleport Waypoint in the northeast corner of Paha Isle (shown in the image), head southwest. Use the lift or climb up to reach the top-most platform. The Spincrystal will be visible in front of a machine board.

Radiant Spincrystals #167

Radiant Spincrystal in Kuuhvahki Experimental Design Bureau #167 Image via HoYoverse)

This Spincrystal can be found on a machine board in the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau – Digital Workshop, accessible during the World Quest The Shoemaker's Children Go Barefoot. You’ll need to progress through the quest to reach this area.

Radiant Spincrystals #168

Radiant Spincrystal in Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau #168 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the nearest Waypoint by the Statue of the New Moon on Paha Isle. From there, head slightly northwest, and you’ll find the Spincrystal on top of a brown box near the water’s edge.

How do you use Radiant Spincrystals in Genshin Impact?

Furnishing required to play Radiant Spincrystals in Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

In case you do not know, Radiant Spincrystals are items that contain soundtracks from various regions of Teyvat, which you encounter while exploring. You can play them inside your Serenitea Pot, where they’ll be set as the “Current Tune” in your teapot realm. To get started, purchase one of the furnishings in the Euphonium Unbound series.

There are two types of this furnishing, as shown in the image, and you can buy one from the Realm Depot via Tubby. Once you place the furnishing in your teapot, interact with it to unlock the Radiant Spincrystals you’ve collected. From then on, the music you choose will automatically play whenever you enter your realm.

Collecting all Radiant Spincrystals in Nod-Krai lets you enjoy the region’s music in your Serenitea Pot. This guide shows every Spincrystal location so you can play these melodies anytime in your teapot realm.

