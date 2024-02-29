Genshin Impact Ancient Swordsman's Inscription locations for five hidden chests

Wangshan Swordsman or Ancient Swordsman's Inscriptions is a hidden exploration objective in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region. Travelers can find and interact with all five lost Swords of Guhua to get chest rewards, including Precious and Luxurious Chests. Reading all the writings also unlocks a hidden achievement called Five Blades Return to Wangshan, which is worth five Primogems.

This article will cover the locations of all five lost Swords of Guhua in Chenyu Vale. It is important to note that some of the Ancient Swordsman's Inscriptions can only be accessed after completing An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade and Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All five Ancient Swordsman's Inscription locations in Chenyu Vale

Ancient Swordsman's Inscription (I)

First lost Sword of Guhua location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first lost Sword of Guhua is located in Mt. Lingmeng. However, it can only be accessed after completing the Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest in Genshin Impact. Interacting with Ancient Swordsman's Inscription (I) will give you a Mora Chest.

Ancient Swordsman's Inscription (II)

Location of the second lost Guhua Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The second lost Sword of Guhua can be found at the top of the stone pillar located east of Mt. Xuanlian. To get there, teleport to the waypoint on Mt. Xuanlian and glide east. Reading the Ancient Swordsman's Inscription (II) will award you a Common Chest, which is worth two Primogems.

Ancient Swordsman's Inscription (III)

Location of the third Guhua Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The third lost Sword is located on a hill near the Yaodie Valley. The fastest way to get there is to teleport to the waypoint in Teatree Sleep and head southeast. You will get an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems, by reading the Ancient Swordsman's Inscription (III).

Ancient Swordsman's Inscription (IV)

Fourth lost Sword of Guhua (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth lost Sword of Guhua is located near Chiwang Terrace. Note that you must complete An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest to access the location. Once said quest is completed, teleport to the waypoint in Chiwang Terrace and head northeast. Reading the inscriptions on the Sword will award you a Precious Chest.

Ancient Swordsman's Inscription (V)

Location of the final Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The last lost Sword of Guhua is located on a hill north of the Chizhang Wall. To get there, teleport to the Statue of The Seven and head northeast. Unlike the previous blades, you will notice that this one looks like a dead tree. Interact with it to get a Luxurious Chest.

Reading the inscriptions on all five Swords will unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement called Five Blades Return to Wangshan.