Genshin Impact Antiquity Hunt (Part 2) Guide

In Genshin Impact, the Vahumana Darshan of Akademiya is organizing a mini-event called Antiquity Hunt, and its Part II is finally available. In this mini-game, players must find Relics Replicas in different parts of Sumeru using an event-limited gadget called Search Compass, which tells the exact distance between the user and the Relic.

In Part II of the Relic hunting mini-game, Genshin Impact fans must find two relics in Dar al-Shifa, located in the desert region. Completing this challenge will reward players with exciting rewards such as Primogems, Talent level-up materials, and Mora. This article will guide players on where to find both Relic Replicas and complete the challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Relic Replica locations in Antiquity Hunt Part II

Antiquity Hunt Part II event location (Image via HoYoverse)

Antiquity Hunt is one of the six mini-games in the "A Parade of Providence" event, and its second part takes place in the oasis of Dar al-Shifa, west of the Dendro Hypostases boss. Genshin Impact fans must find two Relic Replicas with the help of Search Compass, and it should be noted that only three compasses can be deployed at a time. Each compass will tell the distance between the players and the relics in percentage.

Location #1

The first relic is near the Hilichurl Camp (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Relic Replica is located near the Hilichurl Camp, right next to the oasis. Enemies in the location act as Elemental Interference in the challenge and can disrupt compass readings, so fans must first defeat all mobs in the area and clear the camp. Once that is done, players can deploy the compass to get the correct distance between them and the Relic.

Location #2

Location of the second Relic (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Relic is located on a small piece of land in the middle of the oasis. Similar to the previous entry, fans must clear all Elemental Interferences by defeating the Fungi enemies and melting the Cryo Mist flower using Pyro attacks. After clearing all the mobs, players must deploy the Search Compass once again to read the distance between themselves and the relic.

Rewards for completing Antiquity Hunt Part II

Relic Hunting part two rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards that fans can obtain after completing the second part of the Antiquity Hunt mini-event:

Primogems x40

Hero's Wit x3

Gala Excitement x100

Guide to Ingenuity x4

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3

This is all for the Genshin Impact Antiquity Hunt event guide. Luckily, there are two more parts left in this mini-event, which means more Primogem rewards. However, they are time-gated and will be unlocked in a few more days.

