Genshin Impact Artifact loadout leaks: Auto and custom equip features explored

Artifact loadouts have been leaked for Genshin Impact 4.4. It has been one of the most requested features for the last three years, and the community is overjoyed upon hearing the rumor. However, things are a bit complicated, as the leaked statement regarding the loadout system provides only a rough translation.

To summarize, the loadout system will have two versions: auto and manual. This article will help you explore the upcoming loadout mechanics and how to use each correct Artifact on a single character.

Note that the information behind the loadout system has been taken from leaks and is subject to change with the final update.

Full details of the Artifact loadout system in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, it has been revealed that the upcoming loadout mechanics will feature separate sections, including Auto and Custom. Note that the Genshin Impact leaks below refer to the "Auto" system as "Quick." Here is the Reddit post that goes in-depth on the system, including Auto and Custom.

The following section of the article will go over what each system means in simpler terms.

1) Quick or Auto loadouts

Quick loadouts will be a feature scheduled for Genshin Impact v4.4. Here, you can equip sets with just a click of a button. However, the sets will be picked based on the most recently active players. Additionally, activating the Quick loadout option will only select the Artifact pieces not equipped on characters at the time.

You can expect the main and minor affixes to be selected according to the database of newly active players. Any other details on Quick loadouts haven't been revealed yet. Since the entire system is meant for the upcoming update, everyone can expect a gameplay leak to make things clearer.

2) Custom loadout

Expand Tweet

The theory behind Custom loadout is a bit complicated at first glance. During the usage of Custom loadout, you can set different criteria for your Artifacts, such as the main affix, Artifact set types, and more. Here is a brief description of each criteria:

Main affix: Only Artifacts with the correct affix can be selected on the character.

Artifact set types: Selecting one Artifact set will randomly generate a four-set piece loadout. Selecting two Artifact sets will randomly generate two pieces of different sets. Lastly, not selecting any Artifact set will lead the game to choose random Artifacts based on the selected affixes.

More: Upto three minor affixes can be prioritized. You can also choose to set an Artifact on a custom loadout already equipped on a character.

While one point states that "Custom loadouts can be adjusted," note that it is still prioritizing minor affixes. It seems unlikely that Genshin Impact players will be able to choose the pieces they want.