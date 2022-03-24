Genshin Impact Ayaka possible rerun date and banner preparation guide

Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream has officially announced the banner order, and Ayaka fans will be glad to know that Kamisato Ayaka will return to the feature banner. The 2.6 special program specified Ayaka to have a solo rerun in the second half of the upcoming update.

The new update is only a week away, so players should save Primogems. Kamisato Ayaka is one of the best DPS characters, and players should try to summon her. Here is everything players need to know about Ayaka’s rerun dates and how to prepare for her banner:

Genshin Impact: Possible rerun dates for Kamisato Ayaka's banner

Genshin Impact has a fixed schedule for event-wish banners that feature five-star characters. Players have 20-21 days to summon the featured characters on the banners. After 20-21 days, the banner will change and feature different sets of characters.

Kamisato Ayato and Venti’s rerun banner will drop as soon as the new update launches on March 30, 2022. In this case, it is possible to have Ayaka’s rerun banner launch on the following dates:

April 19, 2022

April 20, 2022

Keep in mind that no official dates have yet been announced, so players should wait till the new update launches to have any confirmation on Ayaka’s banner release dates. It is also worth mentioning that no four-star characters have been revealed by Genshin Impact that will feature on Ayaka’s banner.

The phase-2 weapon banner is also currently unconfirmed. If players consider Ayaka’s first banner, then the rerun of the Mistplitter Reforged can be expected in the 2.6 update.

Genshin Impact: Banner preparation guide for Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka is one of the must-have characters on the Genshin Impact roster. She is a Cryo sword user who excels as the main damage dealer in team compositions. Ayaka fans should keep track of their account’s pity and resources to make sure they can summon Ayaka.

Players can refer to the chart below to ensure they have collected all the necessary materials to max out Ayaka’s ascension and talent levels.

Additionally, players will need to check their current pity to figure out when they will be able to summon their next five-star. As per Genshin Impact’s pity system, players are guaranteed to summon a five-star on their 90th wish.

Players should have at least 90 pulls or 14,400 Primogems to summon Ayaka from her banner.

N @Guardian_Yaksha Someone simulated 1 billion rolls on genshin's gacha system and apparently there's a soft pity system. From your 75th roll onwards, your rate of getting a 5 star increases drastically up to 100% on the 90th roll. So if you're saving your 5 star pity, stop before the 75th roll. Someone simulated 1 billion rolls on genshin's gacha system and apparently there's a soft pity system. From your 75th roll onwards, your rate of getting a 5 star increases drastically up to 100% on the 90th roll. So if you're saving your 5 star pity, stop before the 75th roll. https://t.co/pXOvjuXoSW

If players are lucky enough, they can make an early five-star summons. According to the game's pity system, the chances of summoning a five-star drastically increase after making 75 wishes. This is what players call “soft-pity,” where players will only need 12000 Priomgems to get their favorite summon.

On the other side of the coin, there is a chance that players will lose their 50-50 on their five-star summons. When this happens, their pity will reset to zero, and they will have to make another 90 pulls on the banner to have a guarantee on the featured character. In this case, players will need 180 pulls or 28,800 Primogems.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha