Top 5 materials to farm before Ayaka's rerun in Genshin Impact

Ayaka will return to Genshin Impact with the 2.6 update. Her rerun banner will be available during the second phase of the update, and it is safe to assume that a plethora of players will be willing to unlock her.

Ayaka is a five-star Cryo Claymore user who belongs to the Inazuma region. She's been playable for a long time owing to which players can easily pre-farm the materials required to ascend her.

Here are the five most important materials for anyone who owns Ayaka.

Ayaka's ascension and talent leveling-up materials in Genshin Impact

1) Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a local speciality of Inazuma. Only two characters in Genshin Impact, Ayaka and Ayato, use it for ascension.

Sakura Blooms can primarily be found on Narukami Island and they respawn every 48 hours. There are a total of 75 flowers on the map, and to fully ascend Ayaka, players will have to collect 168 Sakura Blooms.

A farming route for the item has been provided above.

2) Shivada Jade items

To ascend Ayaka to Lv. 90, Shivada Jade items will be required in the following amounts:

Shivada Jade Silver - x1

- x1 Shivada Jade Fragment - x9

x9 Shivada Jade Chunk - x9

- x9 Shivada Jade Gemstone - x6

Major sources of Shivada Jade items include Cryo bosses like Cryo Regisvines, Cryo Hypostases, and Wolf of the North weekly boss challenge. Players can also rely on crafting to get the items.

3) Handguards

To reach Lv. 90, Ayaka needs Handguards in the following quanities:

Old Handguard - x18

- x18 Kageuchi Handguard - x30

- x30 Famed Handguard - x36

It is worth noting that Handguards are also essential for leveling up Ayaka's talents. To upgrade a talent to Lv. 10, the materials required are:

Old Handguard - x6

- x6 Kageuchi Handguard - x22

- x22 Famed Handguard- x31

These items are dropped by open-world enemies such as Nobushi: Jintouban, Nobushi: Hitsukeban, Nobushi: Kikouban, Kairagi: Dancing Thunder, and Kairagi: Fiery Might.

4) Perpetual Heart

The Perpetual Mechanical Array boss in Genshin Impact drops the Perpetual Heart and players must collect 46 such items to fully ascend Ayaka.

The boss is located in front of the Jinren island in Inazuma, and to unlock the challenge, players will have to complete some World Quests. Thereafter, they'll be able to explore the ungerground region.

5) Bloodjade Branch x18 (For upgrading a single talent to Lv. 10)

This is undoubtedly the hardest item to farm on this list. It can be obtained by defeating a Lv. 70+ Azhdaha. The weekly boss from Liyue is easily one of the toughest in the game, and to this date, Genshin Impact players are terrified of facing him.

Alongside these items, Ayaka will also need resources like Mora, ascension books, talent books, weapons, and artifacts to unleash her true potential. If built properly, she can become one of the best Cryo DPS/sub-DPS units in Genshin Impact.

