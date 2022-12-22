Genshin Impact Ayato banner 4-star characters, weapon banners, and rerun countdown

Genshin Impact officials have revealed the upcoming Phase II banners that will feature rerun characters. The upcoming event wish banners in the second half of patch 3.3 banners will feature Kamisato Ayato's very first rerun.

The head of the Kamisato Clan is a 5-star character, just like his younger sister, Kamisato Ayaka. Although both characters use the same Kamisato swordmanship, unlike his sister, Ayato wields Hydro vision. Besides a potent AoE ability, he can infuse Hydro onto his weapon and deal powerful Hydro damage to enemies.

Players looking for a strong Hydro DPS should definitely consider wishing on his rerun banner that's expected to be released on December 27, 2022. Based on official reports, here's everything that players need to know about his rerun banners and 4-stars in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Officials reveal Kamisato Ayato rerun banner and 4-stars

Ayato's official rerun banner revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials have revealed that Kamisato Ayato's first rerun banner will be released on December 27, 2022 and will remain active until the end of the patch 3.3 update on January 17, 2023.

The 'Azure Excursion' event wish banner will appear alongside Raiden Shogun's rerun banner, with both characters sharing the same banner pity and 4-star characters. Listed below are all the 4-star options officially revealed to appear on the Phase II character banners:

Sayu: Healer

Rosaria: Sub-DPS/Crit Buffer

Kujou Sara: Electro Battery/Buffer

Interestingly, all three are great Support characters that synergize well with Kamisato Ayato. Sayu is a solid healer who can reduce enemies' Elemental Resistance, when equipped with the 4-piece VV set. Rosaria, on the other hand, provides additional Crit-Rate to nearby party members and is a great Support character to use alongside Freeze teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Phase II weapon banners to feature Ayato's signature weapon

Patch 3.3 update's upcoming weapon banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials have also revealed the Phase II weapon banners and its 4-star options. With Ayato and Raiden Shogun present on the character banners, the weapon banner will consequently feature their signature weapons. Hence, players will have the opportunity to acquire Kamisato Ayato's signature weapon, Haran Geppaku Futsu.

When fully ascended, this 5-star weapon boasts 608 ATK and 33.1% Crit-Rate. The weapon's passive provides an additional 12% Elemental Damage bonus at Refinement Level 1. Essentially, the usage of elemental skills allows the wielder to gain stacks, which can later be consumed to increase Normal ATK damage.

Haran Geppaku Futsu will be sharing its pity with Raiden Shogun's signature weapon, Engulfing Lightining. Here are the 4-star weapons that players can obtain while wishing for the two 5-star characters' signature weapons:

Mouun's Moon (Bow)

Lion's Roar (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Sacrifical Fragments (Catalyst)

Akuoumaru (Claymore)

Refer to this countdown to track the Phase II banner release

The Phase II banners for Genshin Impact 3.3 are just around the corner. Players only have a few more days before they get the chance to wish for the Head of the Kamisato Clan, Ayato.

The countdown shown above will stop once the game officially drops the upcoming characters and weapon banners. Hence, players can start pre-farming materials for Ayato if they've already saved enough Primogems or have a guaranteed pity.

Poll : 0 votes