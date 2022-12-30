Genshin Impact Ayato rerun sales and first-day stats comparison

Ayato has had two banners in Genshin Impact, one in Version 2.6 and another in Version 3.3. The latter hadn't ended by the time this article was written, but some Travelers might be curious to see how the two Day 1 sales compare. All the data used here comes from Genshin Lab since it's the most accessible source for finding first-day stats.

Keep in mind that all the information here pertains to the Chinese iOS market. Other regions will feature different data than what's shown below. Do note that Ayato has never had a banner by himself, so these figures will include his debut sales alongside Venti and the rerun with Raiden Shogun.

Comparing the Day 1 sales for Ayato's debut and his rerun in Genshin Impact 3.3

Some Day 1 figures (Image via Genshin Lab)

The above infographic displays some first-day sales in the Chinese iOS market. If it's too small for you, here is the relevant part:

Ayato & Venti: ~$8,024,173

~$8,024,173 Ayato & Raiden Shogun: ~$7,505,768

Current data suggests that his debut generated more money on the first day than his rerun, but there are several factors to consider:

This is only Day 1 sales, and some banners fluctuate in rank as the days pass by, meaning the rerun with Raiden Shogun could potentially overtake the Version 2.6 banner sales total.

A debut is usually more exciting than a rerun for some players.

These sales numbers are an estimation and are not provided by HoYoverse.

Also, one has to consider how many people are pulling for this character over Venti and Raiden Shogun. The closest way to estimate that is by looking at Paimon.moe data.

People who pull for Ayato versus Venti and Raiden Shogun

This data isn't complete, but it shows that most people tend to pull for Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

The total number displayed in the bottom left isn't as significant as the percentage of people aiming for Ayato over Raiden Shogun. Divide the Kamisato numbers (2,683 in this case) by the sum of the two banner figures together (18,084 in this example) to find out that approximately 14.8% of the featured five-star characters were Ayaka's brother.

One can assume that Raiden Shogun is by far the bigger reason for the $7,505,768 estimate than Mr. Kamisato in Genshin Impact 3.3 if the Chinese iOS market had a similar pull percentage to this data.

This Version 2.6 banner ended a long time ago (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.6 was a different story, as it was quite clear that Ayaka's brother was the bigger draw of the two banners at the time. Assuming the Paimon.moe data is accurate, then nearly 63.6% of featured five-star characters were Ayato over Venti in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Thus, Mr. Kamisato was likely the more prominent contributor to the aforementioned $8,024,173 estimate than Venti was in Genshin Impact 2.6 in the Chinese iOS market. The total sales for this Version 2.6 banner were $22,767,455 in this region.

It's too soon to see how the Genshin Impact 3.3 rerun with Raiden Shogun compares, but it did make $13,543,420 in nearly a two-day period. It has the potential to make more money than the previously mentioned Genshin Impact 2.6 Event Wishes.

At the very least, the Day 1 sales for both Event Wish periods are pretty close.

