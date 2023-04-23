Genshin Impact Baizhu banner 4-stars and weapons leaked

The second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.6 patch will officially begin on May 2, 2023, which is less than 10 days away. HoYoverse has already announced that they will release two of the game's most anticipated characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, in phase two of the current version. However, they are yet to reveal any other 4-star characters or weapons that will be featured in the upcoming banners.

That said, recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed potential units that will receive a huge drop rate boost in the second half of version 3.6. Here's everything that fans need to know about the upcoming Baizhu Event Character Wish and Weapon Wish. It should be noted that the banners haven't been officially confirmed yet, so they are subject to change.

Leaks reveal that Fischl and Candace will be featured in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6

The second half of the ongoing Genshin Impact version 3.6 will begin very soon, with the upcoming phase featuring Baizhu's long-awaited release banner. He is currently one of the most popular characters in the game. As such, veteran players may already be aware that he was the first and only character confirmed to possess a Dendro vision before the region of Sumeru was even released.

A recent leak by HXG revealed all the 4-star units that are speculated to be featured in phase two. Here's a list of the characters that are expected to be on Baizhu's banners:

Kaveh (Dendro - Claymore)

Fischl (Electro - Bow)

Candace (Hydro - Polearm)

Kaveh is an upcoming 4-star Dendro character that will be released alongside Baizhu in the second phase of the ongoing Genshin Impact 3.6 update. At the moment, Fischl is one of the best F2P sub-DPS units in the game. A decent Hydro support option, Candace is the third and final 4-star character who's expected to be included in Baizhu's banner.

Leaked Phase Two Epitome Invocation Event Wish

Here's a list of all the weapons that are expected to be on the Epitome Invocation Wish banner in phase two of Genshin Impact 3.6:

Jadefall's Splendor (Catalyst)

Amos' Bow (Bow)

Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

Lion's Roar (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Makhaira Aquamarine (Claymore)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Jadefall's Splendor is a brand new 5-star Catalyst that's going to be Baizhu's signature weapon. As such, it will be featured on Epitome Invocation Wish for a limited period of time. Meanwhile, Amos' Bow is a 5-star Bow that's considered to be Ganyu's best weapon option and will also be available on the Standard Wish banner.

The 4-star options include two Event Limited items - Makhaira Aquamarine and Wandering Evenstar from the Tulaytullah Series of Sumeru. A few other entries on this list such as the Favonius Lance are good F2P choices as well.

