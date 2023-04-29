Genshin Impact Baizhu banner countdown and Ganyu rerun date for all servers

Baizhu will have his first banner alongside the Ganyu rerun in Genshin Impact 3.6 at 6 pm on May 2, 2023. However, that information is based on server time. There are three servers of note here: Asian, European, and American. This article will include three countdowns, one for each region. This way, readers don't have to manually convert specific times into time zones. These two Event Wishes will coincide with one another.

The featured 4-star characters are Kaveh, Fischl, and Candace. This Genshin Impact 3.6 phase will also feature an Epitome Invocation where the promotional 5-stars are Jadefall's Splendor and Amos' Bow. The featured 4-star weapons are Makhaira Aquamarine, Wandering Evenstar, Lion's Roar, Favonius Lance, and Sacrificial Bow.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Baizhu banner and Ganyu rerun countdown for all servers

The above countdown is for Genshin Impact players on the Asian server. They will receive Baizhu and Ganyu's banners the soonest out of the three servers. Likewise, these players will also have these Event Wishes leave the soonest since they'll reach 2:59 pm on May 23, 2023, the soonest.

Epitome Invocation also has the same start and end times as Baizhu and Ganyu's banners in Genshin Impact 3.6. The Asian server operates on a UTC+8 schedule.

European players will get these new Event Wishes after the Asian players but before the Americans. This server is based on UTC+1. Whether the player wishes to get Baizhu or Ganyu is entirely up to them. Some Travelers may even focus on the Epitome Invocation or forego this banner phase altogether.

The only countdown left to discuss is the American one.

Americans get the new Event Wishes, the last of the three main regions. Their server operates at a UTC-5 time zone. These players will have to wait for the longest before they can spend all their Primogems and Intertwined Fates on whichever banner interests them.

This event phase will be the final banners for Genshin Impact 3.6. HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official Version 3.7 Event Wishes.

Details about the upcoming banners

Baizhu's banner is called Immaculate Pulse, and Ganyu's rerun is known as Adrift in the Harbor. Both Event Wishes will feature the same 4-star characters. Therefore, anybody interested in Kaveh, Fischl, or Candace copies can roll on either banner. Remember to use the above countdowns to get an idea of when they will become available in your region.

Baizhu and Kaveh are brand-new characters. The former is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user with a focus on healing and a minor shield, whereas the latter is a 4-star Dendro Claymore user best suited for Bloom teams. The following video shows some gameplay from these two Genshin Impact characters.

Players will have roughly three weeks to get any of the characters featured in these banners. Alternatively, that amount of time can be used to gather more Primogems and Intertwined Fates as some people might skip these Event Wishes and hope some better comes out in the future.

That's everything that Travelers need to know about the upcoming Event Wishes. Best of luck to anybody interested in pulling Baizhu, Ganyu, Kaveh, or any other character they want in Genshin Impact 3.6.

