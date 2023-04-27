Genshin Impact 3.6 Ganyu rerun: 4-star characters and official weapons banner

Ganyu is about to return very soon in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6 with her third rerun. HoYoverse has also finally revealed the 4-star characters that will be featured on her banner, including Kaveh. He will be released as a new playable Dendro character together with Baizhu, something that fans have been looking forward to for a long time.

The developers have also announced all the weapons that will be featured on the Epitome Invocation banner, including Jadefall's Splendor. Ganyu's Adrift in the Harbor Event Limited banner will begin on May 2 and will be available until May 23, 2023. Here's everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about the upcoming phase two banners.

HoYoverse reveals all the 4-star characters to be featured on Ganyu's banner in Genshin Impact

Ganyu is about to get another rerun, which will make her the first and only female character in Genshin Impact with four total banners. She is an incredible unit that is capable of generating high DPS numbers from her powerful Charged Attacks, making her one of the best damage dealers in the game.

Furthermore, Ganyu will share her banner with three other 4-star units for a limited period of time and they are:

Kaveh (Dendro - Claymore)

(Dendro - Claymore) Fischl (Electro - Bow)

(Electro - Bow) Candace (Hydro - Polearm)

The first on the list is Kaveh, who is an upcoming 4-star Dendro character that will be released together with another Dendro unit, Baizhu. For those who are still unaware, the Special Program revealed that the former is a Claymore character. Next up is Fischl, an Electro unit and one of the best F2P sub-DPS units in the game. Finally, there is Candace, who is a decent Hydro support option.

Phase Two Epitome Invocation Wish banner will feature Amos' Bow

Amos' Bow, Jadefall's Splendor, and other weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Epitome Invocation Wish in Genshin Impact will bring back Ganyu's 5-star signature weapon, Amos' Bow, and also feature Baizhu's brand new Catalyst, Jadefall's Splendor. Here's a list of all the items that will be featured in the upcoming weapon banner:

Jadefall's Splendor (Catalyst)

Amos' Bow (Bow)

Makhaira Aquamarine (Claymore)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

Lion's Roar (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

The first item on the list is Jadefall's Splendor, which is a brand new 5-star item that's also going to be Baizhu's Signature Catalyst in Genshi Impact. At the same time, the developers will bring back Ganyu's 5-star signature weapon, Amos' Bow. Luckily, it is a permanent weapon that is available on the Standard Wish banner, so fans can pull it anytime if they're lucky.

Other 4-star options include two Event Limited weapons - Makhaira Aquamarine and Wandering Evenstar. Both items have Elemental Mastery secondary stats, which makes them really good for support and Dendro units. The last three weapons are permanent 4-star items and are great options for F2P Genshin Impact players.

