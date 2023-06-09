Genshin Impact banner revenue list for Sumeru characters (3.0-3.7)

Genshin Impact players curious about banner revenues may be interested in seeing how Sumeru characters have fared from Version 3.0 to 3.7. This article also only focuses on banner phases containing at least one 5-star unit that debuted in the aforementioned region. For example, Yelan and Hu Tao did the best in the Chinese iOS market in terms of revenue, yet neither of them debuted in Sumeru and will not be mentioned in this piece as a result.

Note that this article focuses primarily on Chinese iOS revenue, information regarding which has been made available by Genshin Lab. Other regions will see different results regarding how much money certain banners have generated.

Also, Genshin Lab data is not official, as HoYoverse has never publicly revealed how each banner performed. The final thing worth noting before diving into the list is that information regarding individual banner sales isn't available, as anything with two Event Wishes happening simultaneously will be placed together.

List of all Sumeru character banner Chinese iOS revenue data for Genshin Impact 3.0-3.7

Tighnari was the first Sumeru character to be playable after Genshin Impact 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all total revenues for the Chinese iOS market for Genshin Impact 3.0-3.7 banners that feature Sumeru characters, as per Genshin Lab's data:

Tighnari & Zhongli: $19,068,372

$19,068,372 Cyno & Venti: $19,052,023

$19,052,023 Nilou & Albedo: $15,731,680

$15,731,680 Nahida & Yoimiya: $34,017,290

$34,017,290 Wanderer & Itto: $27,126,505

$27,126,505 Alhaitham & Xiao: $18,361,860

$18,361,860 Dehya & Cyno: $13,198,046

$13,198,046 Nahida & Nilou: $28,019,235

$28,019,235 Baizhu & Ganyu: $9,108,580

Note: Baizhu and Wanderer are placed here since they debuted as playable characters in a Sumeru update, even if they technically come from different regions. Alhaitham and Kazuha's reruns in 3.7 are excluded since their Event Wishes haven't started at the time of writing.

Nahida's rerun alongside Yoimiya is the best Event Wish phase involving a Sumeru character so far (Image via HoYoverse)

The above list is organized by release date. Older Event Wishes are presented at the top and newer ones at the bottom. Here is how the list would look if it was arranged from most revenue to least:

Only Nahida and Yoimiya are in the top five most successful banners in the Chinese iOS market, being ranked fifth overall. Interestingly, the top three banners that rank higher than these two entities also came out in-between Genshin Impact 3.0 and 3.7.

Dehya had one of the weakest Event Wishes regarding total revenue in the Chinese iOS market (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how the top four most successful banners did, based on Genshin Lab's data:

Ayaka rerun in 2.6: $35,939,066

$35,939,066 Ayaka & Shenhe in 3.6: $35,962,024

$35,962,024 Raiden & Ayato in 3.3: $37,919,130

$37,919,130 Hu Tao & Yelan in 3.4: $45,648,916

New Event Wishes involving Sumeru characters tended to do much worse, often generating revenue under $20,000,000. The main exceptions include Nahida and Wanderer, with the former proving her worth on two separate banners to top it off.

It will be interesting to see if Alhaitham's rerun later in Genshin Impact 3.7 performs well for a character who debuted in Sumeru.

