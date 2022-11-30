Genshin Impact Berry locations: Where to find berry for Liben event

The Liben event, also known as Marvelous Merchandise, began in Genshin Impact on November 28. In this recurring event, players offer certain easily obtainable resources to the merchant named Liben in Mondstadt and, in return, get Primogems as rewards.

As it happens, one of the challenges requires players to offer Berry to Liben. Hence, a brief guide has been provided in this article, which covers the various locations where fans can obtain Berry within the game.

Fortunately, Berry is one of the most readily available resources, and fans can obtain them by exploring the world for a few minutes or more.

Various locations to obtain Berry in Genshin Impact for Marvelous Merchandise event

Berry is arguably one of the most abundant resources in Genshin Impact. Travelers can obtain it in every region released within the game, and it does not contain any restrictions.

Hence, in the next section, the approximate locations to obtain Berry have been marked for every major area in Genshin Impact, including Sumeru, Mondstadt, and Inazuma.

Mondstadt

Mondstadt Berry Location (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

In Mondstadt, Berry can mostly be found towards the right-hand side of the main city. Players should explore the area around Whispering Woods, Stormbearer Point, and Windrise. A few can be found near Springvale and Dawn Winery, and even fewer near Stormterror's Lair.

Windrise is the best location to farm for Berry in Genshin Impact.

Liyue

Liyue Berry locations (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

In Liyue, Berry is as abundant a resource as it is in Mondstadt. If players want to obtain it from the Geo nation, they should primarily search around Mt. Tianheng and Dunyu Ruins.

Players will also find quite a lot of this item on the outer edges of the Chasm. A large chunk of Berry also spawns in Mingyun Village, an area right below Dragonspine.

Inazuma

Inazuma Berry location (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

Inazuma is also a pretty good source for Berry in Genshin Impact. However, in Inazuma, the sources are primarily spread across each island. Hence, for this region, the island where it is the most abundant has been considered, and that will be Kannazuka and Yashiori Island.

On Yashiori Island, players can find Berry around Higi Village, Musoujin Gorge, Fort Fujiton, and Serpent's Head. However, in Inazuma, the locations are a bit too widespread from one another, even within one single island. Hence, fans are recommended not to visit the region to collect Berry.

Sumeru

Sumeru Berry Location (Image via Genshin Interactive Map)

Berry locations in Sumeru are less abundant than in other regions. However, if players still want to visit the region to collect this item, they will find it to the right of Vimara Village and towards the left of Gandharva Ville.

However, running around and obtaining Berry in Sumeru will take way too long. Hence, this region is not recommended as well.

Overall, the best place in Genshin Impact to collect Berry will be Mondstadt and Liyue. Mondstadt is the most convenient as the region is very small, and the trees that contain this item are situated very close to each other.

The Marvelous Merchandise 3.2 requires players to be Adventure Rank 12 and above. The event ends on December 5.

