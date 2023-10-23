Genshin Impact: Best characters for The Dockhand's Assistant

There are not a lot of Swords in Genshin Impact that provide an HP% bonus. Most of the already available options are 5-star items, and it is difficult for F2P players to obtain them. Luckily, the developer recently released a new 4-star Event Limited Sword called The Dockhand's Assistant, which can only be obtained from the Event Wishes in Genshin Impact. It is a nice weapon with a ton of HP% bonus in the sub-stat.

Furthermore, the character equipping the weapon can also gain Elemental Mastery from its passive, which can be really good on some units in certain team comps. Genshin Impact players can find some of the best characters to use The Dockhand's Assistant in this article.

Five best characters to use The Dockhand's Assistant in Genshin Impact

1) Kuki Shinobu

It is a nice upgrade for Kuki's personal damage and healing. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dockhand's Assistant is a delightful option for Kuki Shinobu. The 4-star Sword provides a good amount of HP% and Elemental Mastery, and she can benefit from both stats. This will not only increase her healing but also slightly boost her personal damage compared to other unit 4-star options such as Iron Sting.

That said, pulling for The Dockhand's Assistant would not be recommended to F2P players since it is a gacha item, and the damage increase isn't much as opposed to other options that can be obtained for free.

2) Nilou

It is the best 4-star Sword for Nilou (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dockhand Assistant is arguably the best 4-star option for Nilou in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill and Burst purely scale from her Max HP, which makes this weapon so good on her.

In addition, the Sword also provides a good amount of Elemental Mastery from its passive, which is beneficial to Nilou to boost her Bloom damage. The weapon's stats and skill are also similar to her signature.

3) Kirara

The HP% bonus is nice for a shield bot Kirara build. (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara is a 4-star Dendro character who can use The Dockhand's Assistant. She can provide a decent shield from her Elemental Skill that scales on her Max HP.

Given the lack of HP% Sword in Genshin Impact, the 4-star Sword is a really good option for her if she is used only as a shielder. In addition, the Elemental Mastery from its passive can slightly boost her Dendro damage.

4) Layla

It is a really good Sword to boost Layla's Elemental Burst and shield strength. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dockhand's Assistant is also Layla's best 4-star option in Genshin Impact. Luckily, she has the strongest shield in the game after Zhongli. The HP% bonus gained from the weapon's sub-stats will allow Layla to deploy an even stronger shield than she would with other non-HP%-based weapons. In addition, her Elemental Burst will also deal more damage since it scales on her Max HP.

The Elemental Mastery from The Dockhand's Assistant passive can also be a nice bonus in certain team comps, where Layla can use her Elemental Skill to trigger reactions and deal damage.

5) Bennett

The HP% bonus on the Sword will increase Bennett's healing. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dockhand's Assistant won't usually be the most ideal weapon for Bennett since he needs high Base Atack to buff his party members. However, the 4-star HP Sword can still be a good option for him if strictly used as a healer. Although he will still provide a decent ATK buff based on his Base ATK, it won't be comparable to his other options.