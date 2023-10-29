Genshin Impact: Best teams for each stage of The Peaks and Troughs of Life event

The Peaks and Troughs of Life event in Genshin Impact is all about using teams to fight certain waves of foes. Beating them and earning Primogems is easy. However, going for Platinum requires getting 20,000 points, which could be tough for some players. This guide will include some team suggestions that take advantage of the various stages featured in this event.

Generally speaking, any team competent to beat the hardest Floor 12 chambers of the Spiral Abyss should be capable of clearing some parts of The Peaks and Troughs of Life event in Genshin Impact 4.1. That said, it's still worth looking at other team recommendations.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Team recommendations for Genshin Impact's The Peaks and Troughs of Life event

Stage 1: Frenetic Explosive Shockwave

A classic Hu Tao team works here (Image via HoYoverse)

Stage 1 of The Peaks and Troughs of Life event is known as Frenetic Explosive Shockwave. It has a gimmick where Genshin Impact characters get bonus Pyro, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG. Not to mention, there is also a CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG buff for allies with less than 50% health.

Examples of good teams to take advantage of these bonuses include:

Hu Tao + Yelan + Kazuha + Zhongli

Yoimiya + Yun Jin + Ayato + Zhongli

Yanfei + Yelan + Nahida + Bennett

Neuvillette + Kazuha + Raiden Shogun + Tartaglia

Hu Tao and Yelan are trial characters, meaning it's easy to use them if you lack those units.

Stage 2: Verdant Vigor

Trial characters work well in any of the stages, like Nahida here (Image via HoYoverse)

Dendro, Electro, and Elementary Mastery are all buffed in this part of Genshin Impact's The Peaks and Troughs of Life. Dendro Cores can also create shockwaves for True DMG. Thus, some good teams include:

Nilou + Nahida + Kokomi + Baizhu

Nahida + Yae Miko + Fischl + Albedo

Venti + Mona + Ganyu + Diona

The trial characters available to use here are Venti and Nahida. Note that the first wave of enemies is immune to Hydro attacks.

Stage 3: Blazing Battle Spirit

Zhongli is genuinely good in any team comp for The Peaks and Troughs event (Image via HoYoverse)

This part of The Peaks and Troughs of Life is quite similar to Frenetic Explosive Shockwave. A Pyro DMG buff is here, but the CRIT Rate and DMG buff is for shielded allies. There is also an ATK buff for anybody who gets healed. Charged Attacks can also trigger shockwaves once every five seconds.

The same teams from Frenetic Explosive Shockwave work here. If you want different lineups, here are some examples:

Lyney + Kazuha + Bennett + Zhongli

Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Zhongli + Albedo

Lyney and Zhongli are the trial characters here.

Stage 4: Destructive High-Enthalpy Torrent

Genshin Impact characters who use Hydro or Electro will benefit from this stage of The Peaks and Troughs of Life. Similarly, Plunging ATK DMG is also buffed, and any Hydro reaction can create shockwaves. Here are some good team comp suggestions:

Neuvillette + Kazuha + Tartaglia + Baizhu

Yelan + Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Bennett

Yae Miko + Kokomi + Yelan + Nahida

Neuvillette and Kazuha are the trial characters here. Don't forget the spin-to-win trick with the former for easy points.

Stage 5: Merciless Glacial Ray

Wriothesley is perfect for this Genshin Impact challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, Merciless Glacial Ray is the last part of Genshin Impact's The Peaks and Troughs of Life event. The buffs here focus on Cryo DMG and Elemental Mastery. There is also a boost to a unit's Normal Attack DMG if they have more than 50% HP. Any Normal Attack can trigger shockwaves, too.

Here are some team suggestions:

Wriothesley + Shenhe + Lynette + Bennett

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Ganyu + Shenhe + Venti + Kokomi

The trial characters here are Wriothesley and Shenhe.