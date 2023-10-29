Genshin Impact: Best teams for each stage of The Peaks and Troughs of Life event

The Peaks and Troughs of Life event in Genshin Impact is all about using teams to fight certain waves of foes. Beating them and earning Primogems is easy. However, going for Platinum requires getting 20,000 points, which could be tough for some players. This guide will include some team suggestions that take advantage of the various stages featured in this event.
Generally speaking, any team competent to beat the hardest Floor 12 chambers of the Spiral Abyss should be capable of clearing some parts of The Peaks and Troughs of Life event in Genshin Impact 4.1. That said, it's still worth looking at other team recommendations.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.
Team recommendations for Genshin Impact's The Peaks and Troughs of Life event
Stage 1: Frenetic Explosive Shockwave
Stage 1 of The Peaks and Troughs of Life event is known as Frenetic Explosive Shockwave. It has a gimmick where Genshin Impact characters get bonus Pyro, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG. Not to mention, there is also a CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG buff for allies with less than 50% health.
Examples of good teams to take advantage of these bonuses include:
- Hu Tao + Yelan + Kazuha + Zhongli
- Yoimiya + Yun Jin + Ayato + Zhongli
- Yanfei + Yelan + Nahida + Bennett
- Neuvillette + Kazuha + Raiden Shogun + Tartaglia
Hu Tao and Yelan are trial characters, meaning it's easy to use them if you lack those units.
Stage 2: Verdant Vigor
Dendro, Electro, and Elementary Mastery are all buffed in this part of Genshin Impact's The Peaks and Troughs of Life. Dendro Cores can also create shockwaves for True DMG. Thus, some good teams include:
- Nilou + Nahida + Kokomi + Baizhu
- Nahida + Yae Miko + Fischl + Albedo
- Venti + Mona + Ganyu + Diona
The trial characters available to use here are Venti and Nahida. Note that the first wave of enemies is immune to Hydro attacks.
Stage 3: Blazing Battle Spirit
This part of The Peaks and Troughs of Life is quite similar to Frenetic Explosive Shockwave. A Pyro DMG buff is here, but the CRIT Rate and DMG buff is for shielded allies. There is also an ATK buff for anybody who gets healed. Charged Attacks can also trigger shockwaves once every five seconds.
The same teams from Frenetic Explosive Shockwave work here. If you want different lineups, here are some examples:
- Lyney + Kazuha + Bennett + Zhongli
- Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Zhongli + Albedo
Lyney and Zhongli are the trial characters here.
Stage 4: Destructive High-Enthalpy Torrent
Genshin Impact characters who use Hydro or Electro will benefit from this stage of The Peaks and Troughs of Life. Similarly, Plunging ATK DMG is also buffed, and any Hydro reaction can create shockwaves. Here are some good team comp suggestions:
- Neuvillette + Kazuha + Tartaglia + Baizhu
- Yelan + Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Bennett
- Yae Miko + Kokomi + Yelan + Nahida
Neuvillette and Kazuha are the trial characters here. Don't forget the spin-to-win trick with the former for easy points.
Stage 5: Merciless Glacial Ray
Finally, Merciless Glacial Ray is the last part of Genshin Impact's The Peaks and Troughs of Life event. The buffs here focus on Cryo DMG and Elemental Mastery. There is also a boost to a unit's Normal Attack DMG if they have more than 50% HP. Any Normal Attack can trigger shockwaves, too.
Here are some team suggestions:
- Wriothesley + Shenhe + Lynette + Bennett
- Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi
- Ganyu + Shenhe + Venti + Kokomi
The trial characters here are Wriothesley and Shenhe.