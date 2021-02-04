Genshin Impact: Blue Creature - Five Flushes of Fortune event

Genshin Impact's Five Flushes of Fortune event is a bit difficult on the second day.

The event awards players Primogems, Mora, Mystic enhancement ores, and Hero's Wit in exchange for a Fortune Trove, obtainable by collecting photographs of five colors with the Kamera given by Ji Tong.

Day 2 of the Five Flushes of Fortune event requires players to capture Blue Creatures' photographs in Genshin Impact to obtain different colored cards. Finding Blue Creatures can be a little tricky, but here's a guide to complete the event in a few minutes.

Five Flushes of Fortune: Day 2 - Blue Creature

Upon finding Blue Creatures, players should capture the photograph from a safe distance without involving them in combat. This is the fastest way to capture and collect photos on Day 2 of Five Flushes of Fortune in Genshin Impact.

Blue Creature 1: Hydro Slimes

A Hydro Slime in Genshin Impact

Hydro Slimes is the easiest Blue Creature to find in the Five Flushes of the Fortune event.

Slimes usually spawn in a group of 3 or 4, so players can collect 3 to 4 photographs from a single slime location easily. Some sites are marked on the map below.

Slime locations

Blue Creature 2: Anemo Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

The Anemo Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

Anemo Hypostasis can easily be found in the northernmost part of Mondstadt. Players can reach the location and capture the photograph using the zoom feature to collect the colors easily.

If the Hypostasis is triggered and gets involved in combat, it will be challenging to find a steady shot.

The Anemo Hypostasis location

Blue Creature 3: Cryo Regisvine in Genshin Impact

Capturing a photograph of the Cryo Regisvine

Like Anemo Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine in Genshin Impact is also an eligible Blue Creature for the event.

Capturing a photograph from far is the best way to avoid any combat and continue collecting all the colors efficiently.

Blue Creature 4: Cryo Abyss Mage and Cryo Whopperflower

The Cryo Abyss Mage

The Cryo Whopperflower

The Cryo Abyss Mage and the Cryo Whopperflower also qualify as Blue Creatures.

Players can capture their photographs from afar to collect two colors. These two can be found in a pair at the following location on the map.

Cryo Abyss Mage and Cryo Whopperflower locations

Blue Creature 5: The Oceanoid

In Genshin Impact, the Oceanoid is an annoying boss, for sure, but it qualifies as a Blue Creature.

Players can start the challenge and teleport to a safe location instantly after capturing its photograph.

The Oceanoid Blue Creature

Bonus Blue Creatures: Anemo and Cryo Crystal Fly

The Crystal Fly Blue Creature

Anemo and Cryo Crystal Fly also qualify as Blue Creatures in Genshin Impact. Some common locations to find them are the Statue of the Seven at Windrise and Dawn Winery.

Rewards for the Fortune Trove

Upon collecting all the five colors, players can teleport to Liyue Harbor and exchange them for a Fortune Trove to get Primogems and other rewards.

Also, players can continue capturing ten photographs every day for the first seven days of the Five Flushes of Fortune event in Genshin Impact. But taking pictures will not be possible in the last three days.

Players will need to trade pictures with other players to obtain the required colors.

