Genshin Impact Bouncing Blobby Slimes web event guide: How to get 120 Primogems easily

A new web event, 'Bouncing Blobby Slimes,' is now available for all Genshin Impact players. Take part in the event to obtain Primogems and other rewards. The gameplay will start on July 4 and ends on July 10.

During the event, players will be on an adventure in The Chasm with Slimes. Using Energy to enter the Bouncing Adventure, they can obtain Blob Coins depending on their scores. Travelers can then use the coins to exchange rewards in the store. This article will show gamers how to complete a level and obtain high rewards for more Blob Coins.

How to gain Blob Coins for Primogems in Bouncing Blobby Slimes web event in Genshin Impact

Bouncing Blobby Slimes front page (Image via HoYoverse)

First, Genshin Impact players must open the web event page by clicking on this link. Then, make sure to log in to the page using their HoYoverse account and check the name and UID given at the top left corner of the page.

A tutorial stage for the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Travelers click on the 'Enter' option, they will enter the tutorial stage. It will teach players how to clear the stages in the Bouncing Adventure. The only movement they can do is jump forward using the space bar or left mouse button. Make sure to hold to charge the jump and aim where the slime will land.

Claim all Stamina to enter stages in Bouncing Adventure (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the tutorial stage ends, Genshin Impact players can tap on the slime button on the left to open the Gain Stamina menu. This Stamina is required to enter the Bouncing Adventure Levels. Claim all the Stamina by completing specific missions such as:

Log in to Genshin Impact daily Complete 2 Daily Commissions daily Use 40 Original Resin daily Log in to the web event daily Visit the official Genshin Impact Facebook page

Take note that these missions will be refreshed daily at 04:00 AM (Server Time). The Stamina that wasn't claimed will be refreshed, and the claimed one will not be deleted.

All stages for Bouncing Adventure (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that players have Stamina, they can use it to enter stages and complete them to obtain Blob Coins. There are eight stages for this web event; some are time-gated by daily refresh.

Remember that there is no cap for Blob Coins that can be acquired daily, and the unused coins will not be removed. In other words, players can gain Blob Coins every time they complete a stage.

Gain Blob Coins by completing stages (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact gamers need to help the slime jump across many stones at each stage by holding the space bar/left mouse button. Landing at the center of the stone will give them a Perfect Jump. A perfect jump will give gamers more points, leading to more Blob Coins.

Rewards in Blob Store (Image via HoYoverse)

Blob Coins can be exchanged with rewards from the Blob Store. A total of 120 Primogems can be obtained via this method. However, note that the prizes are divided into multiple tiers, and gamers need to get all the rewards from the current tier before the next tier unlocks.

Aside from Primogems, there are also Mystic Enhancement Ores, Mora, and Hero's Wit. Bouncing Blobby Slimes is certainly a cute and great event for the community.

