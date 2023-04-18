Genshin Impact bug allows players to get a glimpse of Fontaine in early stages

A notable Genshin Impact bug allows players to see Fontaine early without looking at leaks. The exploit in question is tied to Photo Mode. It's been called the "Genshin Impact Space Program" before, so some Travelers might have already heard about it since viral clips have been available for years now. A fresh method along the northern border of Version 3.6's new region involves Albedo's Elemental Skill acting like an elevator.

Basically, you need to have already used the disabled fog glitch and then proceed with Albedo's Elemental Skill in a specific spot on the map. You can then activate Photo Mode and change the active character's pose while tinkering with a few other settings. Doing so will make your unit soar through the heavens, allowing you to see the geographical landmarks of Fontaine in the distance, albeit in their unfinished state.

How to do this Genshin Impact bug to see Fontaine early

It is vital to preface this section by mentioning that players cannot actually visit Fontaine, meet its characters, or do anything else of importance there right now. This Genshin Impact glitch is merely so Travelers can get an early glimpse of the new region. Everything shown in the above video is subject to change, yet seeing HoYoverse's unfinished product can be amusing.

First, you might want to execute the disable fog glitch in Genshin Impact. The above video shows players what to do, so here's a reminder:

Click on the Paimon Icon on the top left at the exact same time you press the button to bring up the character menu. For example, PC players would press C. If you did the previous step correctly, exiting the Paimon Menu should bring you to the character menu screen. Repeat the previous step if you failed. Open the Paimon Menu and disconnect from the Internet. Select the Wish option. You should see the character menu screen with the Wishes' background. When the disconnect icon appears, make sure to reconnect to the Internet.

This should remove the pesky fog. That way, you can do the next glitch to see Fontaine early without any obstructions.

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on what to do for the elevator exploit:

Go to any spot in the northern part of Girdle of the Sands. The above video selects a spot northeast of Hills of Barsom as an example. Use Albedo's Elemental Skill to create a construction that allows players to do the Genshin Impact Space Program glitch. Go on top of Albedo's recently created object and when it goes up, enter Photo Mode and select a pose. Your character should be gaining a ton of height. Stop messing with the settings to let your character fall.

Genshin Impact players can then proceed to take some photos of the unfinished Fontaine with their Kamera. There are plenty of mountains, rivers, and lakes out in the distance, and this region has been updated to be more polished compared to what Travelers could previously see with this glitch in past patches.

Nonetheless, Fontaine is obviously unfinished as it stands in Genshin Impact 3.6. The region is expected to debut in Version 4.0, so it will be months until players get a more in-depth look at the new areas.

