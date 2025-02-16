Genshin Impact Bunshin Phantasm event guide

Bunshin Phantasm is one of the three game modes in Genshin Impact 5.4's Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival event. It is a type of puzzle character in which you must use Sayu's bunshin, Muji-Muji Darumas, to copy your movements and activate the bridges to reach the destination within the time limit. There are five stages in the game mode and completing each will give you 30 Primogems and other in-game rewards.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to complete all the Bunshin Phantasm stages in Genshin Impact 5.4's Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival event.

Note: The guides for the remaining stages will be updated when they are available in the game.

Genshin Impact: Complete Bunshin Phantasm event guide

Day 1 - Muji-Muji Daruma's Mystery Weight

To solve Muji-Muji Daruma's Mystery Weight, the first stage in the Bunshin Phantasm event, follow these steps:

Start the challenge and stand on the red circle.

End the first round to enter the second round.

Wait for the daruma to stand on the red circle to activate the first bridge.

Cross the bridge and stand on the yellow circle before ending the round.

Finally, start the challenge again, let the darumas stand in their respective circles, and cross the bridges to reach the destination.

Listed below are the rewards that you can obtain by completing the first stage:

Primogem x30

Festival Stamp x100

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Mora x30000

Guide to Transcience x3

Day 2 - Steady Rules for Maintaining Order

Here are the steps to complete the Day II challenge:

Stand on the green circle before ending the first round.

Start the second round and let the daruma stand on the circle to cross the bridge.

Stand on the red circle for two seconds and move to the yellow circle before ending the round.

Once the third round starts, wait for the darumas to stand on the circle, and cross the bridges to reach the destination. Completing the challenge will give you the following rewards in Genshin Impact:

Primogem x30

Festival Stamp x100

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Mora x30000

Guide to Elegance x3

Day 3 - The Gate Impregnable

Here's a step-by-step guide to complete Day III, The Gate Impregnable:

Stand on the red circle for at least four to five seconds.

Move to the yellow circle and end the first round.

Start the second round and wait for the daruma to stand on the red circle.

Quickly collect the Floating Flower Key on the right platform and run back to the original platform.

Cross the second bridge once the daruma moves to the yellow.

Stand on the green circle and end the second round.

Once the third round starts, get the Floating Flower Key from the right floating platform and make your way to the destination. Note that it is important that you stand on the red circle for at least four seconds since the daruma will also move to the next circle, causing the bridge to disappear and you to fail the challenge.

Below are the rewards for completing the third stage in Genshin Impact's Bunshin Phantasm game mode:

Primogem x30

Festival Stamp x100

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Mora x30000

Guide to Light x3

Day 4 & 5 guides will be updated when the stages are available in the game.

