Enchantment Tales of the Mikawa Festival is the flagship event in the ongoing Genshin Impact 5.4 update. It is based in Inazuma and features one of Electro nation's biggest festivals called the Mikawa Festival. During the event, Travelers can participate in three different game modes and earn several in-game rewards, such as Primogems and level-up materials. Additionally, one can obtain a new 4-star Polearm called Tamayuratei no Ohanashi and its refinement materials for free.

This article will provide a simple Enchantment Tales of the Mikawa Festival event guide and briefly cover all the game modes in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Enchantment Tales of the Mikawa Festival event guide and rewards

The Enchantment Tales of the Mikawa Festival event will begin on February 14, 2025, at 10 am and end on March 3, 2025, at 3:59 am (server time). It will feature the following game modes:

Akitsu Harpastum: Dreams Doubled

A Little Fox's Daydream

Bunshin Phantasm

Each game mode will have different types of challenges that Travelers can take part in to win in-game rewards.

Akitsu Harpastum: Dreams Doubled

Akitsu Harpastum: Dreams Doubled (Image via HoYoverse)

The first game mode is called the Akitsu Harpastum: Dreams Doubled, similar to Akitsu Yuugei from version 3.3's event. During the game, you must defeat the Harpastum Youkai by hitting the harpasta and returning it to the Youkai without losing your vitality.

Successfully returning the harpasta will deal DMG to the Harpastum Youkai and accumulate Harpastum Fever, increasing the intensity of the attacks.

Moreover, the Youkai will summon yellowish bricks as obstacles during the challenge. You must avoid getting hit by them since they will consume your vitality.

There will also be special effects to make the challenge more interesting. It is worth adding that you can play Akitsu Harpastum: Dreams Doubled solo or in Co-Op with your friends.

A Little Fox's Daydream

A Little Fox's Daydream (Image via HoYoverse)

The next game mode is called A Little Fox's Daydream in which you must help the little fox navigate through the dreamscape while collecting Fried Tofu until it reaches the ramen stall, which is also the destination.

During the challenge, you can also switch between sweet dreams and nightmares states, which can also help you find the right path if you are stuck at some place.

You must also look out for little mysterious creatures during each challenge, such as tengu, mushrooms, and squirrels. Depending on the state of the dreamscape, they may be your ally and become an obstacle. For example, if you're in the Nightmare state, you'd want to avoid the dark creatures.

Bunshin Phantasm

Bunshin Phantasm (Image via HoYoverse)

Bunshin Phantasm is a puzzle game in which you must reach the destination within three rounds while avoiding crossing the bridges before it disappears. In this challenge, you can use Sayu's bunshin (clone) Muji-Muji Daruma to solve the puzzles and mechanisms. In each round, the bunshin will record your active character's actions and imitate the same movements in the next round.

You must find a way to keep the bunshins stand on the pressure mechanisms to keep the bridge active and cross it to reach the destination.

Enchantment Tales of the Mikawa Festival event

Event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You can participate in all the aforementioned game modes to obtain Festival Stamps. Doing so will unlock the following rewards:

Tamayuratei no Ohanashi (4-star Polearm)

Smoldering Phosphorescent Flame (Tamayuratei no Ohanashi refinement material)

Primogems

Sanctifying Unction

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Hero's Wit

Mora

Crown of Insight

Character talent level-up materials

Weapon enhancement materials

It should be noted that Tamayuratei no Ohanashi is an event-exclusive weapon and can only be obtained during the Enchantment Tales of the Mikawa Festival, even in Genshin Impact 5.4. If you miss the event, you will also lose the chance of getting the free weapon.

