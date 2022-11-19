Genshin Impact Chainsaw Man mod recreates iconic Tartaglia cutscene

Genshin Impact mods can genuinely be wild sometimes. In this case, the iconic Chainsaw Man from the anime of the same name recreates the memorable Tartaglia debut cutscene. For Travelers who might not know or have forgotten, Tartaglia is also known as Childe, and he showed up in Liyue in a pretty flashy action sequence against the Millelith.

The following video recreates that via a Genshin Impact mod, except Chainsaw Man replaces Tartaglia. It can be a little weird seeing him take out characters outside of his own series, but that's part of the appeal of crossover mods in general.

Check out this Genshin Impact mod where Chainsaw man replaces Tartaglia

It's only a seven-second clip, but it's good enough to amuse some Travelers. One thing you might not know is that there are several Chainsaw Man mods that you can download. Before getting into that, though, here are some important disclaimers:

You should avoid using mods for the public version of Genshin Impact, as you risk getting banned.

It's advised that you use this for a private server.

This skin mod replaces the playable Tartaglia model.

Also, there are way more mods for this game than just the one shown above.

Download link for the Chainsaw Man mod in Genshin Impact

The back view of this mod, since the cover photo of this article already shows you the front (Image via Multiverse Impact)

Here is a link to the actual mod:

When you go on that page, you should see something under 'Files' that reads "chainsaw_man.rar." Below it is something that states "Manual Download." Click on that green button to download this Genshin Impact mod.

It is worth mentioning that this mod was made by a modder by the name of Multiverse Impact. They have submitted other modifications that you might be interested in for the game, such as:

Denji

Makima

Izuku Midoriya

Monkey D. Luffy

Big Smoke

CJ

Spider-Man

Growth of Genshin Impact mods

Adult Paimon is actually another good example of something silly from the modding community (Image via HoYoverse, cybertron231)

The modding scene for this community has been progressing quite nicely for several months now. Technically speaking, the aforementioned Chainsaw Man mod that replaces Tartaglia was released on September 20, 2022. The main reason it's being shared here now is that some videos have been popping up around mid-November 2022.

If you follow the game's modding scene, you are most likely aware of some of the other funny mods. Adult Paimon is depicted in the above image, and her model replaces Kokomi if you use it in the game.

An example of a long-haired Sucrose mod (Image via SilentNightSound)

GameBanana has several mods for Genshin Impact that you can check out in full by following this hyperlink:

It has everything from:

Minor tweaks to current playable characters' designs

3rd party character skins

Questionable stuff that definitely cannot be posted here

The bulk of the stuff from that site is for character skins, and new stuff is posted daily. Remember to only use the website's content on private servers since you would most likely not wish to get your main account banned, especially if you have hundreds of hours on it.

