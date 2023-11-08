Genshin Impact: Charlotte's best weapons and artifacts

Fontaine's very own journalist, Charlotte, is a familiar face within the Genshin Impact community. After the 4.2 update went live, players were able to get her as a playable unit in the roster, as a Cryo Catalyst wielder. While her kit leans more towards a supporting approach, there are multiple roles she can fill based on the weapons and artifacts equipped on her.

This article will guide you through the basics of Charlotte, including the best artifacts and weapons based on the roles she can play. It is important to take note of her abilities beforehand, as the gear pieces mentioned here are according to her kit.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion. Readers are recommended to have prior knowledge of Charlotte's abilities, as this article only focuses on her best artifacts and weapons.

Best artifacts for Charlotte in Genshin Impact

Since Charlotte's kit encourages her to become a primary healer in the team, it is important to explore the artifacts and weapons suited for that role.

Pairing Charlotte with three other Fontaine residents can grant her a 15% healing bonus. Some of the best artifact sets to have include:

Two-piece Maiden Beloved and two-piece Gladiator's Finale. ATK% priority.

Four-piece Maiden Beloved. ATK% priority.

Two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate and two-piece Gladiator's Finale. ER and ATK% hybrid.

Maiden Beloved (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the other hand, pairing Charlotte with three non-residents of Fontaine increases her Cryo damage by 15%, leading players to invest in her for a hypercarry approach. Charlotte's healing can be scaled off ATK stat, with the only requirements being crit rate and damage.

Here is a list of artifacts suited for a more DPS approach on Charlotte, granted she has a high crit rate and crit damage:

Four-piece Retracing Bolide with a shielder in a team.

Four-piece Golden Troupe for off-field DPS.

Retracing Bolide (Image via Genshin Impact)

The stats should be a Cryo damage bonus for the goblet, ATK%, alongside Crit rate and damage on the headpiece, based on your lower stat and weapon.

Best weapons for Charlotte in Genshin Impact

Similar to the artifact section of this article, readers will see different weapons for Charlotte's different roles on the field. Here is a list of the weapons for Charlotte as a support:

Favonius Codex: ER and ATK.

ER and ATK. Oathsworn Eye: ATK in main and sub-stat.

ATK in main and sub-stat. Skyward Atlas: ATK stat.

Favonius Codex (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the DPS builds, here are some of the options that apply to Charlotte:

Lost Prayer to Secret Winds: ATK stat and crit rate.

ATK stat and crit rate. Memory of Dust: Huge ATK stat and increased damage with Retracing Bolide.

Huge ATK stat and increased damage with Retracing Bolide. The Widsith: ATK stat and crit damage.

Lost Prayer to Secret Winds (Image via HoYoverse)

Charlotte is a very unique character, both in terms of her kit and attack animations. Being only the second character in history to wield both Cryo and Catalyst simultaneously, she sure is a very versatile unit in the game.