Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale Miasma locations: Hidden Luxurious Chest and Break the Benighting achievement guide

Travelers may find several miasmas while exploring the Chenyu Vale region in Genshin Impact. It is a new exploration mechanic and is similar to corruption. Additionally, the enemies affected by the miasma are significantly stronger than the regular mobs. You can cleanse the land by defeating the corrupted monsters and their leaders and purifying the miasmas using Adeptal energy.

Doing so will also reward you with Precious Chests and a Luxurious Chest. You will also unlock a hidden achievement called Break the Benighting. Unfortunately, the miasmas are not marked on the official Genshin Impact Interactive Map, so this article will cover the locations of all seven Miasmas in Chenyu Vale.

Genshin Impact: All seven miasma locations in Chenyu Vale

Miasma location #1

Purify the miasma to get a Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first miasma near Mt Xuanlian. Teleport to the waypoint on the mountain and head southwest. You must defeat all three waves of monsters to purify the miasma in this location.

The first wave can be cleared by defeating the Mitachurl. For the second and third waves, defeat the Samachurl and Frostarm Lawachurl, respectively.

You will get a Luxurious Chest, worth ten Primogems, for purifying this location.

Miasma location #2

Near Chizhang Wall (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven near Chizhang Wall and head west to find the second miasma. You only need to fight two waves of monsters in this area. The first wave is Pyro Slimes, and the second is a Xuanwen Beast.

Purifying the land will give you a Precious Chest worth ten Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Miasma location #3

It is located inside a cave (Image via HoYoverse)

After purifying the second miasma, head west to find a cave entrance near the river. Enter the cave and defeat the Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard to clear the first wave.

For the second and third waves, defeat the Cryo Hilichurl Shooter and Hydro Samachurl. You will be rewarded with a Precious Chest.

Note that you may have already cleansed this location if you have completed An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade quest in Genshin Impact.

Miasma location #4

It is located in Yaodie Valley (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Yaodie Valley and head east to find the fourth miasma. This time, you must defeat a Mitachurl, Hydro Samachurl, and an Anemo Hilichurl Rogue to clear all three waves. Purifying the land will give you another Precious Chest worth ten Primogems.

Once again, this miasma is a part of the An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade quest, so you may have already cleared it.

Miasma location #5

Unlock the Chiwang Terrace map by doing the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth miasma is located near Chiwang Terrace. It is important to note that this part of the map can be unlocked only during An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest.

You must defeat the Geo Samachurl in the first wave and Electro Lawachurl in the second to cleanse the miasma.

Purifying the location will give you a Precious Chest worth ten Primogems.

Miasma location #6

Sixth miasma location (Image via HoYoverse)

The sixth miasma is located east of the Chizhang Wall. To purify the land, you must defeat the Mitachurl, a Cryo Sawamchurl, and Stonehide Lawachurl in each wave. You will get a Precious Chest after purifying the land.

Miasma location #7

The last miasma location (Image via HoYoverse)

The last miasma in Cheny Vale is located near Mt. Lingmeng. The first enemy wave is just a few Hydro Slimes, followed by a Geovishap Hatchling in the second wave and a Geovishap in the third wave. You will rewarded with a Precious Chest for cleansing this land as well.

Once you have purified all seven miasmas in Chenyu Vale, you will unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement called Break the Benighting, which is worth five Primogems. You can earn up to 75 Primogems this way.

