Genshin Impact Chiori weapons guide: Best 5-stars, 4-stars and 3-stars ranked

Chiori is a new 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact who uses a Sword. She can be used as both a main DPS unit and a sub-DPS unit, thanks to her ability to consistently deal off-field damage using her Elemental Skill. She also has a dual scaling kit, which relies on DEF and ATK, making her weapon options interesting. Luckily, there are several 5-star and F2P Swords that you can use on the owner of the Chioriya Boutique.

This article will list some of Chiori's best weapons in Genshin Impact and rank them based on their stats and effects. This will include her 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star options.

Best weapons for Chiori in Genshin Impact ranked

7) Festering Desire

Festering Desire (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 45.9% Energy Recharge

45.9% Energy Recharge Passive (R5): Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate increases by 32% and 12% respectively.

Festering Desire is a decent option for Chiori since it provides a lot of Elemental Skill DMG and CRIT Rate bonuses. Unfortunately, it has a pretty low Base ATK and does not provide a DEF or ATK bonus, making it slightly worse than other items on the list. Festering Desire, however, has an Energy Recharge substat, allowing Chiori to use her Elemental Burst every rotation.

It is worth adding that Festering Desire is an old event weapon, so it won't be available to new Genshin Impact players.

6) Harbinger of Dawn

Harbinger of Dawn (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 401

401 Second stat: 46.9% CRIT DMG

46.9% CRIT DMG Passive (R5): CRIT Rate increases by 28% when HP exceeds 90%.

Harbinger of Dawn is one of the best F2P weapons for Chiori in Genshin Impact. While its damage output is not much different from the previous entry, it provides a decent amount of CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG Bonuses, making it a slightly better option. Additionally, it is a 3-star Sword that is easily accessible.

However, note that Harbinger of Dawn on Chiori isn't recommended if you want to use her with Furina.

5) Wolf-Fang

Wolf-Fang (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 27.6% CRIT Rate

27.6% CRIT Rate Passive (R1): DMG from Elemental Skill and Burst increases by 16%. Hitting an enemy with Elemental Skill increases the Skill CRIT Rate by 2%, up to 4 stacks. Hitting an enemy with Elemental Burst increases the Burst CRIT Rate by 2%, up to 4 stacks.

Wolf-Fang is a Battle Pass weapon in Genshin Impact. It can increase the user's Elemental Skill DMG, which is good for Chiori since that is her main source of damage. Additionally, the CRIT Rate bonuses will help with consistency. However, it isn't worth buying the Battle Pass when there are other good alternatives.

4) Cinnabar Spindle

Cinnabar Spindle (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 454

454 Second stat: 69% DEF

69% DEF Passive (R5): Elemental Skill DMG increases by 80% of DEF. This effect can be triggered once every 1.5 seconds and is cleared 0.1 seconds after the Elemental Skill deals DMG.

Cinnabar Spindle is arguably the best F2P weapon for Chiori. It provides a ton of DEF and Elemental Skill DMG bonuses from its sub-stat and passive. However, since it does not offer any CRIT stats, you must build these stats on Chiori's artifacts.

Unfortunately, Cinnabar Spindle is also from an old event, so it won't be accessible to everyone.

3) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 674

674 Second stat: 44.1% CRIT DMG

44.1% CRIT DMG Passive (R1): Gain a 12% Elemental DMG bonus for all elements and receive a stack of Mistsplliter's Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the user's Elemental DMG is increased by 8/16/28%. The stack can be earned if Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG, casting Elemental Burst, and Energy is less than 100%.

Mistsplitter Reforged is one of the best weapons for Chiori in Genshin Impact. It provides a huge CRIT DMG stat bonus and many Elemental DMG bonuses. However, getting all the stacks on the weapon's passive can be slightly difficult.

2) Primordial Jade Cutter

Primordial Jade Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 542

542 Second stat: 44.1%

44.1% Passive (R1): HP increases by 20%. Additionally, ATK increases by 1.2% of the user's Max HP.

Primordial Jade Cutter is another amazing 5-star option for Chiori. It provides a huge CRIT Rate bonus, allowing you to focus more on CRIT DMG and other stats on the artifacts. While the HP bonus from the passive is useless on Chiori, she can still benefit from the ATK bonus.

1) Uraku Misugiri

Uraku Misugiri (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 542

542 Second stat: 88.2%

88.2% Passive (R1): Normal Attack DMG and Elemental Skill DMG are increased by 16% and 24% respectively. If a nearby party member deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100%. Additionally, the user's DEF is increased by 20%.

Uraku Misugiri is Chiori's signature weapon and her best one in Genshin Impact. The 5-star Sword nearly provides her with all the necessary stats and bonuses she needs as a damage dealer.

