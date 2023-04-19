Genshin Impact codes for April 2023 and How to redeem free primogems

The developers of Genshin Impact occasionally release a few miscellaneous codes that are randomly discovered by players or streamers on advertisements or websites. These codes generally stay active for a long time and fans can redeem them to obtain exciting in-game rewards such as Primogems and Mora.

Fortunately, there are four active Genshin Impact codes that can be redeemed in April 2023. Note that one of them requires players to have a Prime Gaming membership, and those without it won't be able to receive the rewards. This article will cover all the active codes and how to redeem them in Genshin Impact.

List of all Genshin Impact codes and rewards in April 2023

Claim rewards from the mailbox (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the redemption codes that are currently active and the rewards:

GENSHINGIFT

Primogems x 50

Hero's Wit x 3

GA9FPD42SJ4V

Primogems x 60

Adventurer's Experience x 5

LAQZMTPKNTYH

Adventurer's Experience x 10

Mora x 10000

Fine Enhancement Ores x 5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x 5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x 5

While the first two codes do not have a definite expiry date, it is recommended that fans claim the rewards as soon as possible if they haven't already done so. Meanwhile, the last entry on the list will remain active until May 23, 2023. Each code can only be used once, and it should be noted that GENSHINGIFT is one of the oldest codes, so most old players may have already used it.

Amazon Prime Bundle code 7/8

Prime Gaming bundle reward 7/8 (Image via Amazon Prime Gaming)

Prime Gaming has been releasing a new redemption code every month as part of a collaboration event with Genshin Impact. Fans with a Prime membership can receive the rewards by following these steps:

Open Prime Gaming and search Genshin Impact Click on Get in-game content Receive a new code and redeem it

Here is a list of the rewards from this month's Prime Bundle code:

Primogems x 60

Hero's Wit x 8

Bountiful Year x 5

How to redeem codes

Redeem a code via the in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to redeem a code and obtain the rewards. The first option is to use them on the game's official website by logging in using your HoYoverse account credentials. Then, go to "Redeem Code" in the main menu and type in the valid code.

Another option is to log in to the game and open the Paimon Menu. Then go to the "Account" suboption and enter the correct code. The rewards are generally sent within 15 minutes of redeeming the code, and players can claim them from the mailbox in-game.

Poll : 0 votes