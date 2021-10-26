Genshin Impact collaborates with OnePlus to introduce Sucrose themed 9RT in China, global fans react

MiHoYo recently announced a collaboration between Genshin Impact and OnePlus in November 2021. The Chinese company made the announcement during the game's version 2.3 live stream on BiliBili. Hearing this news, players worldwide have been curious to know more about it in detail.

The original news has been released in the Chinese language. However, numerous sources on the internet have already explained everything about the collaborations and rewards in detail. The Genshin Impact x One Plus gift box will be available for order in China on November 5.

Genshin Impact x OnePlus collab, Sucrose themed 9RT, and more

The official announcement for the Genshin Impact x OnePlus collab was made official by the OnePlus Weibo account on October 26. It has been further revealed that a special gift box from the collaboration will be available to order in China from OPPO mall and other Chinese retailers on November 5.

MiHoYo recently held a special Chinese livestream regarding version 2.3 on their official BiliBili account. A small teaser of the collaboration was mentioned with a sneak peek at a mint-colored box, alongside the title "Codename: Alchemy."

Several assumptions were made until the OnePlus Weibo account confirmed the collaboration and revealed additional details regarding their upcoming partnership with Genshin Impact.

The revealed contents inside the collaboration box (Image via OnePlus Weibo)

The contents within the mint-colored box have been evident since the official announcement. It seems to contain a OnePlus 9RT, a Sucrose-themed case, a Sucrose stand poster, an Anemo themed backflip cooling fan, and a Sucrose badge.

In addition, the main phone will also come with a Sucrose theme already installed, with buyers receiving a total of 1000 Primogems and a handful of other Genshin Impact in-game items. This includes 5x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 15x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 100000 Mora, and 5x Nutritious Meals.

Genshin Impact global fans react on Twitter

The global player base for Genshin Impact has praised the product for its aesthetics and how cool it looks. However, some are disappointed due to their inability to order from a different country. Others are regretful that they have already purchased the phone days before the release.

what @shimeeesh @AeEntropy This phone will surely run Genshin Impact right? I swear if it's like my $599 potato phone (my phone isn't for gaming) I'm just gonna waste my money– I wonder if they'll also do other characters other than Sucrose... @AeEntropy This phone will surely run Genshin Impact right? I swear if it's like my $599 potato phone (my phone isn't for gaming) I'm just gonna waste my money– I wonder if they'll also do other characters other than Sucrose...

Shleepy @comfyMits @AeEntropy PLS I NEED THIS! WHY IS IT NEVER FOR US @AeEntropy PLS I NEED THIS! WHY IS IT NEVER FOR US

osso @ossoklose @AeEntropy dude this is really sad, I bought a oneplus 9 like 2 weeks before they announce the collab, and now I'm really regretting not waiting 😔 @AeEntropy dude this is really sad, I bought a oneplus 9 like 2 weeks before they announce the collab, and now I'm really regretting not waiting 😔

The main issue comes with the slimmest of chances for global players who want to get their hands on the product. Not only is the pre-order exclusive to OPPO mall and Chinese retailers, but there might also be issues with the delivery and shipping, especially when it comes to another country.

Not to mention, many global users aren't usually familiar with the Chinese language. So the language barrier will be a significant issue in itself while trying to order the product in the first place.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar