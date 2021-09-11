Genshin Impact collaborating with South Korean pop music group for anniversary concert: Release date and more details 

Genshin Impact has officially unveiled a new trailer for the anniversary concert; this time, it references a South Korean pop music group.

This new teaser is 39 seconds long, and includes a brief snippet of some music. The Genshin Impact Twitter also talks about how this anniversary concert is in collaboration with a South Korean music group. However, it doesn't specify any names.

The new trailer still displays 3 October 2021, as the release date. Many of the other details on the official website are the same as last time. For convenience's sake, this article will include a summary of all of this information. It consists of a few important guests (some of whom are South Korean).

Genshin Impact's collaboration with a South Korean Pop music group for anniversary concert

Genshin Impact, in collaboration with a South Korean pop music group, teamed up to deliver a one-of-a-kind performance in this teaser for the online concert.



Genshin Impact has a sizable audience in South Korea. Hence, it shouldn't come across as a surprise that miHoYo would partner with a South Korean pop music group for the upcoming anniversary concert.

The second teaser differs entirely from the first one. It's worth noting that Genshin Impact doesn't specify which music group they're partnering with in this concert.

Eula's theme (Flickering Candlelight) plays during the second teaser. There is even a small dance routine; all of this occurs in a span of 39 seconds. miHoYo promises that this will be a "one-of-a-kind performance."

The invited guests

Dirk Brossé is one of the prominent figures in this concert (Image via dirkbrosse.be)

The prominent VIPs for this anniversary concert are:

Dirk Brossé (Orchestra Conductor)

Symfonie orkest Vlaanderen (A Dutch symphony band)

Idiotape (A South Korean electronic music band)

Koheaan Band

VoicePlay (A capella quintet)

soojinchoidance (A Korean dancer)

Motor Music, Mechelen (A Belgian studio)

Salle Philharmonique de Liège (A Belgian orchestra)

Of course, Yu-Peng Chen is the composer for the anniversary concert. That's all of the information under the "Special Thanks To" section on the official website.

Release date

The official artwork for this anniversary concert (Image via Genshin Impact)

As previously mentioned, 3 October 2021, is the release date. This anniversary concert is known as Melodies of an Endless Journey, and it's scheduled to last for 90 minutes. It will be Genshin Impact's first online concert.

It will include both symphonic performances as well as creative covers of several Genshin Impact songs. Maestro Dirk Brossé will conduct a symphonic concert from the Flanders Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will be staged in the US, Belgium and South Korea.

