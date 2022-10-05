Genshin Impact community is unhappy about developers denying more endgame content

Genshin Impact has been out for two years and the community has been asking for many changes, with new endgame content being at the top of their list of demands.

Unfortunately for combat-loving fans, in a recent interview conducted by GameSpot, HoYoverse officials announced that there were no plans to add any combat-based endgame content like the Spiral Abyss to the game. This comes as a surprise to many who have spent a lot of real-world time and money min-maxing their favorite characters and weapons to clear combat-based content quickly. The following article will summarize everything players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact interview.

Genshin Impact fans disappointed with HoYoverse's take on permanent endgame content

After the release of the patch 3.1 update in Genshin Impact, GameSpot had the opportunity to conduct an interview with HoYoverse officials, asking them about their upcoming plans for the game. The interview contained various questions about permanent endgame content, changes to the current resin system, the status of old characters, new reactions, and more.

The majority of the Genshin Impact community feels that officials have deliberately tried to avoid questions and provided vague responses. However, they did clearly answer one question about the permanent endgame content. HoYoverse officials revealed that they currently do not have any plans to add any permanent endgame content that involves combat (like the Spiral Abyss).

"The Spiral Abyss is one of the most effective ways [for] players [to] test out their party composition and combat strength. If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players--not everyone is interested in Musk Reef."

This was enough to enrage most of the community, and fans took to social media platforms to express their disappointment. Here's how popular Genshin Impact content creators and streamers reacted to the interview:

Enviosity @Enviosity This was definitely the most confusing part of the interview for me.



I feel like most of the anxiety for Genshin players is not Spiral Abyss - it's whether or not they're capped on Resin before they go to bed.



What about the anxiety of losing their next 50/50?



FOMO on events? This was definitely the most confusing part of the interview for me.I feel like most of the anxiety for Genshin players is not Spiral Abyss - it's whether or not they're capped on Resin before they go to bed.What about the anxiety of losing their next 50/50?FOMO on events? https://t.co/eXWUKW2Xjy

Zy0x @Zy0x_ i spent 15 mins typing a passive aggressive comment about how i wanted to use the characters i had spent months building and how entirely optional coop bosses/dungeons/puzzles would be amazing and not just "anxiety enducing" but i deleted it because im truly

more sad than angry i spent 15 mins typing a passive aggressive comment about how i wanted to use the characters i had spent months building and how entirely optional coop bosses/dungeons/puzzles would be amazing and not just "anxiety enducing" but i deleted it because im truly more sad than angry

Mtashed @MTashed

gamespot.com/articles/gensh…



I am not quitting yet, or really have another game I am interested in... but this kinda hurt Damn. Almost all of my motivation to improve my account, and even really play @GenshinImpact long term was removed because of this article:I am not quitting yet, or really have another game I am interested in... but this kinda hurt Damn. Almost all of my motivation to improve my account, and even really play @GenshinImpact long term was removed because of this article:gamespot.com/articles/gensh…I am not quitting yet, or really have another game I am interested in... but this kinda hurt

Based on the content from the interview, it seems that the officials believe they can increase the game's longevity by adding different gameplay as permanent endgame content. Genius Invokation TCG is one such endgame content that has been confirmed to arrive in the patch 3.2 update.

Popular YouTuber, Gacha Gamer, created an interesting Twitter thread that explains why Genshin Impact would never add true endgame content.

Gacha Gamer @GachaGamer (1/9) Why Genshin Impact Will Never Have True Endgame, A Thread



So Gamespot recently had an interview with Genshin devs and you can see their quote highlighted - they are not planning to add more serious endgame.

Am I surprised? Not all. Frankly, I am more surprised (1/9) Why Genshin Impact Will Never Have True Endgame, A ThreadSo Gamespot recently had an interview with Genshin devs and you can see their quote highlighted - they are not planning to add more serious endgame. Am I surprised? Not all. Frankly, I am more surprised https://t.co/EoDkpZM2qM

Meanwhile, many in the community believe HoYoverse does not intend to add fan-favorite endgame content to the game since it would affect their playerbase for upcoming gacha titles like Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero.

Readers can check out the full GameSpot interview here. There is no denying that the fanbase for this gacha game consists of a wide spectrum of players. Although HoYoverse officials have tried making it easier for newcomers to adapt to the game and complete old content faster, they should not ignore the needs of high AR players either.

