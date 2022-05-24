Genshin Impact Crystal Chunk mining locations and route for The Chasm

The Underground Mines in Genshin Impact's Chasm was first introduced as the main mining area for Liyue citizens, and it holds true to its word as gamers can find many Crystal Chunks in the said location. The amount of stones that players can collect is also decent, even after a short amount of exploration.

With the addition of The Chasm, players now have a new location where they can farm the Crystal Chunk more easily. This article will mention the best route to mine the said crystal in the Underground Chasm of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Underground Chasm's Crystal Chunk farming route

1) The Serpent's Cave & Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel

The first route in farming Crystal Chunks (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start mining through The Serpent's Cave and Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel. There are two teleport waypoints near all the Crystal Chunks, so they can take advantage of the mechanism. Players should be cautious of accidentally gliding into the Ruin Serpent fighting arena, or they will be forced to fight it.

2) The Chasm: Main Mining Area

The second route in farming Crystal Chunks (Image via HoYoverse)

Continuing from their previous location, Genshin Impact players can continue to the Main Mining Area, where they can find more Crystal Chunks. Most of them are placed in bulk, so they won't waste much stamina searching for the stone.

3) Underground Waterway

The third route in farming Crystal Chunks (Image via HoYoverse)

Once gamers have finished farming all the available crystals at the Main Mining Area, they can continue to the southwest area. They can make use of the available teleport waypoint to reach the location faster.

4) Nameless Ruins

The fourth route in farming Crystal Chunks (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nameless Ruins would be the easiest route as Genshin Impact gamers only need to go down one road to farm all the Crystal Chunks. They can teleport to the waypoint at the end of the stream and head south until they encounter the crystals.

5) South of Stony Halls

The fifth route in farming Crystal Chunks (Image via HoYoverse)

Stony Halls may not provide an enormous amount of Crystal Chunks, but players can spend a little time collecting the ones in the image above as all of them are very close to the waypoint.

6) The Glowing Narrows

The sixth route in farming Crystal Chunks (Image via HoYoverse)

The last area for Genshin Impact players to farm crystals is in The Glowing Narrows. They can choose to teleport to the waypoint north of The Glowing Narrows and collect the Crystal Chunk in the red box above. Like earlier, they should be careful otherwise enemies will slow them down if encountered.

Those who prefer to watch the walkthrough of the farming route can check out the above video.

By the end of farming crystals in the Underground Mines of the Chasm, gamers should obtain about 130 Crystal Chunks. Players are recommended to start farming in this location as it is far more manageable, and the map is small enough for them to memorize it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan