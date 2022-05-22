5 most F2P friendly Genshin Impact characters (and 3 least friendly)

When it comes to Genshin Impact characters, there are many things to consider besides rarity and their elements. They can also be classified through their gameplay difficulties and even building composition, where certain Genshin Impact characters are tough to build while others are relatively simple.

This difficulty factor includes both their suitable weapons and artifacts. A character that makes both tasks easier, where Travelers can easily collect them, can be deemed F2P-friendly. This article will cover the five most friendly characters in Genshin Impact and three of the least F2P friendlies in the game.

Top F2P friendly characters in Genshin Impact

1) Albedo

Albedo Character Demo (Image via HoYoverse)

Mondstadt's Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius is easily the most friendly character in Genshin Impact. Albedo is an excellent sub-DPS for any team whose skill scales from his DEF stats.

Any veteran Traveler would know how often rather than not they obtain DEF artifacts and their substats during artifact farming. With abundant leftover artifacts, players can find their benefits by equipping them with Albedo.

It is essential to know that his current best-in-slot artifact is the Husk of Opulent Dreams, but he can still be used even with random sets. While for weapons, Albedo has a lot of free options from various events in the game, such as Festering Desire and Cinnabar Spindle. For new players, they can even equip the 3-star Harbinger of Dawn to Albedo.

2) Zhongli

Zhongli is known for his unbreakable shield in Genshin Impact. His shield is scaled based on his HP, yet another prevalent artifact farming stat. The 4-Tenacity of the Millelith is his best set, yet Zhongli performs well even without it. Players can mix and match any artifact set as Zhongli can work well if his HP is high.

For his weapon, a 3-star polearm, 'Black Tassel,' is sufficient if players cannot pull for any gacha weapon or buy from the shop, proving how easy it is to build the former Geo Archon.

Black Tassel grants HP percentage as a sub-stat, making Zhongli's shield even more powerful. In the meantime, Travelers who believe Zhongli has enough HP can also utilize the Geo Archon as a Sub-DPS. His meteor Burst can do a lot of damage while also petrifying the enemy.

3) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi Character Demo (Image via HoYoverse)

Sangonomiya Kokomi is an amiable character towards F2P players, despite her rarity as a 5-star unit. Although it can be tough to obtain the newly added Ocean-Hued Clam artifact pieces, players can use the old healing artifact, such as Maiden Beloved, on her. Kokomi can easily be a top-tier healer even if she doesn't use her damage-dealing skills.

The Priestess of Watatsumi Island can still be deemed F2P-friendly if players insist on collecting the Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set. They will not require any Crit Rate or Crit Damage stats.

However, if players want Kokomi to be a supporting character, they can use the Tenacity of the Millelith on her. Her Elemental Skill can proc the artifact's supportability, where all nearby party members' ATK will be increased by 20%. In the meantime, catalysts suited for Kokomi are also readily available. Prototype Amber or Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers are the two best options for F2P players.

4) Bennett

Bennett is also one of Genshin Impact's most F2P-friendly characters. The stats they need to prioritize for this boy are his base ATK and HP. It is recommended to get him a high ATK sword and focus on HP sub-stats from the artifacts.

Bennett's best-in-slot artifact would be the Noblesse Oblige set, coupled with HP and Energy Recharge stats on the boy. Any sword with a high ATK stat with Energy Recharge sub-stat should suffice for his weapons, such as Festering Desire and Favonius Sword.

Bennett is already in the best condition at Constellation 1, so players won't have to worry about needing many copies. He is easily one of the most F2P-friendly 4-star characters in Genshin Impact due to his ease of construction and universal utility.

5) Raiden Shogun

The Electro Archon is another of the greatest characters for F2P gamers, either as a sub-DPS or purely DPS. Her debut in version 2.1 introduced Raiden Shogun's greatest F2P weapon: The Catch. Besides getting the polearm just by fishing, players can also get the Refinement Materials by getting the right types of fish and exchanging them with the Fishing Association.

Raiden Shogun is currently one of the greatest Batteries in Genshin Impact, making her a good fit for almost any squad. One disadvantage of the Electro Archon is that her best-in-slot set, Emblem of Severed Fate, is challenging to get. Fortunately, the Emblem of Severed Fate, like Noblesse Oblige, is one of the most significant artifacts in the game, so farming isn't a bad idea as it can be used on many other characters in Genshin Impact.

Top 3 F2P least friendly characters in Genshin Impact

1) Xiao

Xiao Character Demo (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is often called the selfish main DPS in the game, which is not entirely wrong. This nickname is meant as a unit that has to be almost always on the field dealing damage without interruptions.

In the Adeptus' case, his main attraction would be his Elemental Burst, where he would deal massive damage during the Plunging Attack. The downside of this character is that once players accidentally switch to other units in the team, Xiao's Burst would be canceled, wasting all the Energy he has.

2) Keqing

Keqing Character Demo (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a lot of downsides when using Keqing as a DPS in general, as a F2P or not. First of all, Keqing is the only sword wielder who uses 25 Stamina Costs, unlike other sword characters that only use 20. She would knock back enemies and step back, making players waste more Stamina Cost to chase after them again.

Next is how low her Elemental Burst damage scaling is. To deal decent damage with her Burst, Keqing is extremely dependent on others and would need a lot of support from other characters in the party.

3) Yae Miko

Yae Miko Character Demo (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is yet another Genshin Impact character dependent on her teammates. Her Elemental Burst cost is very high, requiring another Electro battery in the field to help her generate energy particles. Another problem is how there is no forgeable weapon suitable for the Priestess. Even her best 4-star weapon, 'The Widsith,' is a gacha weapon, and it would be hard to replace it with another catalyst.

Many players in Genshin Impact consist of F2P Travelers, who did not spend a dime in the game. Instead, they want to experience the realistic open world while at the same time being able to hold themselves even in the hardest battle yet. Luckily for them, the developers have created the five units above where they don't need to waste their time overfarming the artifacts and can obtain the weapons simply by forging.

