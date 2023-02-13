Genshin Impact Cyno ascension materials: Items to farm before next rerun

Genshin Impact's most recent leaks have revealed Cyno's rerun in the upcoming 3.5 update. The new update is rumored to drop after the current Phase II banners, either on February 28 or March 1, 2023.

The General Mahamatra is a 5-star Electro Polearm user who excels in dishing out huge amounts of damage when played as a Hypercarry. Within the short period of time between his initial debut and the upcoming rerun, he has become a popular choice for Spread/Aggravate teams in Spiral Abyss. This article will outline all of the resources that players need to farm for Cyno before his next rerun in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Farm these materials before Cyno's rerun in patch 3.5 update

1) Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones

All Electro characters require this material (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno is an Electro vision holder and will naturally require Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones for his ascension. You must collect the following amounts to ascend this character to level 90:

Vajrada Amethyst Silver x 1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x 6

Fortunately, there are many bosses in Genshin Impact that drop this particular ascension material. To be efficient with Original Resin, it's recommended that you farm the Electro Regisvine.

2) Thunderclap Fruitcore

Defeat this boss to collect Cyno's ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Thunderclap Fruitcore is a boss material that can be collected in Genshin Impact after defeating the Electro Regisvine. Cyno will require 46 of these for his max ascension.

A Lvl 30+ Electro Regisvine can drop this ascension material for players as a reward. Players can find this boss in the Mawtiyima Forest subarea of Lokapala Jungle in the Sumeru region. Players will have to spend 40 Original Resin to collect boss drop rewards and potentially obtain around 2-3 Tunderclap Fruitcore per encounter, depending on the RNG.

3) Scarabs

As for the character's Local Specialty requirement, Cyno will need 168 Scarabs for his maximum ascension. Exclusively found in the desert region of Sumeru, fans can use Genshin Impact's official interactive map to find the spawn locations of these Local Specialties or refer to the video guide above.

This video reveals a quick and easy way to find Scarabs in the Sumeru Desert region.

4) Divine/Sealed/Forbidden Curse Scrolls

Use the Adenturer Book to find Samachurl locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will have to farm various scrolls from Samachurls, which are abundantly found in Genshin Impact. Fans can track their spawn locations in Tevyat using the Adventurer Book to farm the following materials:

Common Drops from Samachurls Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Divining Scroll 18 18 Sealed Scroll 30 66 Forbidden Curse Scroll 36 93

The "Needed for Talent Levels" column reveals how much material is needed to max out all three of Cyno's talent levels.

5) Admonition Talent Books

Farm these on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno will need Admonition Talent Books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain. It should be noted that this talent book can only be farmed on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Here's a list of all the books that are required to max out all three talents of Cyno:

Teaching of Admonition x 9

Guide to Admonition x 63

Philosophies of Admonition x 114

6) Mudra of the Malefic General

Collect this from Raiden's Trounce Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Mudra of the Malefic General can be obtained as a drop reward from the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain. Genshin Impact fans must complete Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest, Transient Dreams, to gain access to this domain.

It should be noted that these rewards are only available once a week, and it will take 18 Mudras of the Malefic General to max out all three of Cyno's talents.

