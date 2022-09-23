Genshin Impact: Cyno web event guide to get Primogems easily

With the new patch arriving in just a few days, Genshin Impact has launched yet another web event. This latest event is called the Trial of the Scorching Sands and participating players have the opportunity to win various rewards, including Primogems.

The rewards include free Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and many more. Keep in mind that players will need their UID or a HoYoverse account to participate in this event. The following article will cover everything that players need to know about the web event and how to claim the Primogems reward.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Trial of the Scorching Sands web event and possibly winning 40 Primogems

The web event's Preview Page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact officials have launched a new web event for patch 3.1 as we get closer to the new patch update. The new web event "Trail of the Scorching Sands" is a small mini-game, where players must help Cyno prepare his backpack before he travels into the Sumeru desert for a mission.

Players have a time period of five days to participate in this web event, which will be active from September 23, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Fortunately, the web event is an easy one and will take about five to ten minutes to complete and claim all the rewards.

Players can click on the hyperlink in the tweet to directly open the event page on their default browser, where they have to login using their UID or HoYoverse account to participate. Once you have successfully logged in, click on the Start button to play the web event.

Once the web event begins, players will find a packing list on their screen. Looking at the list, Cyno requires three full waterskins and two full packs of food provisions. There will be four clickable items on the web event screen, and if you click on an item, it will automatically be added to Cyno's backpack.

Add items according the packaging list (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you click on the item again, a copy of the item will be added to the backpack, but it will take additional space. This implies that players will need to click on the waterskin three times and will have to click on the pack of food provisions twice. While adding these items, players may notice that Cyno's backpack has limited space.

To increase the backpack's capacity, open the backpack and click on the plus symbol to receive some missions. These include sharing the event, watching the upcoming version's content, and following Genshin Impact's social media channels. Completing all missions will grant three additional spaces for items in Cyno's backpack.

Once players have added all the required items with the additional spaces acquired, it is time to head out to the desert. Click on 'Head Towards the Desert' and the web event will play Cyno's Character Demo trailer. After watching the entire video, players can exit it by clicking on the blank space, which will take them to another cutscene.

Claim the web event rewards after watching both cutscenes (Image via Genshin Impact)

After both cutscenes, the web event will automatically provide all of its rewards as well as a free wallpaper that players can download. The in-game rewards will be sent directly to the player's Genshin Impact mailbox.

