Genshin Impact Debug Motherboard Stage VII guide: Asynchronous Signal Processing

The seventh stage of the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle series, called Asynchronous Signal Processing, is now available in Genshin Impact. Once again, there are two signal sources and endpoints, and you must create paths by connecting the circuits and ensuring that the signals are transmitted successfully. In addition, the Branching Paths and Inductive Switches are of the same color, making it slightly more difficult.

This article will show you how to debug the Asynchronous Signal Processing stage in Motherboard Troubleshooting. Completing the challenge will reward you with Primogems, Thelxie's Badges, and more in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Debug Motherboard Troubleshooting: Asynchronous Signal Processing Guide

Stage VII - Asynchronous Signal Processing (Image via HoYoverse)

The final stages of Motherboard Troubleshooting are now available in Genshin Impact. There are two Branching Paths and Inductive Switches of the same color in Asynchronous Signal Processing, which means that the Paths can be controlled by both Switches.

Asynchronous Signal Processing solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous stage, you must create a longer path for one of the signals and let the other signal trigger the Inductive Switch to change the direction of the Branching Paths. The equippable circuit limit is 15, so there are enough circuits to link the source with its endpoint.

Follow these steps for successful debugging:

Draw a path from the orange source and connect it with the Inductive Switch.

Draw a single circuit between the Branching Paths.

Move one block from the green source and go down one block.

Go a few blocks to the right and make a U-turn to connect with the Inductive Switch.

Finally, click on the arrows on the bottom right of the screen to start debugging the seventh stage of the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle series in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures.

Stage VII rewards

Motherboard Troubleshooting Stage VII completion rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can obtain by debugging Stage VII of Motherboard Troubleshooting:

Primogem x40

Thelxie's Badge x4

Mora x50,000

Nagudas Emeral Fragment x4

You can collect these rewards from the event menu. On a related note, assuming you have completed other mini-games of Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures in Genshin Impact and obtained 80 Thelxie's Badges, you can get a free copy of Freminet from the event shop, Serendipitous Dreams.

This concludes the guide on how to debug the Motherboard Stage VII Asynchronous Signal Processing. The Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event will end on December 11, 2023, so make sure to finish all the mini-games to get the Primogem rewards and a free copy of Freminet.