Genshin Impact: Precise Sequential Ranking Motherboard Troubleshooting Puzzle Guide

The sixth stage of Motherboard Troubleshooting in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event is now available in Genshin Impact. The new level is called Precise Sequential Ranking and introduces a new component function, Branching Paths. This can be used to change the direction of the signal's path that will connect the source with the endpoint by triggering the Inductive Switch of the corresponding color.

This is a bit trickier than all the other previous stages of Motherboard Troubleshooting. Completing the challenge will reward you with several in-game items, such as Primogems and Thelxie's Badge.

This article will guide you on how to solve the Precise Sequential Ranking puzzle in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures.

Genshin Impact Motherboard Troubleshooting: Precise Sequential Ranking solution

Precise Sequential Ranking (Image via HoYoverse)

The sixth stage in the Motherboard Troubleshooting series is called Precise Sequential Ranking. Similar to the fifth level, there are a few circuits already placed on the motherboard, making the puzzle slightly trickier than the previous ones. In addition, there are two Inductive Switches and Branching Paths, and the equipable circuit limit is set at 15.

Precise Sequential Ranking puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

The simple trick to solving this puzzle is to make a longer path for the orange signal from its source and give more time to the green signal to trigger both Inductive Switches. Follow the steps below to complete the sixth stage of Motherboard Troubleshooting:

Green signal

Move three blocks to the right from the green signal source.

Go one block up to connect with the pink Inductive Switch.

Orange signal

Move one block to the right from the source.

Go down two blocks and move another block to the right.

Move four blocks up and one block to the right.

Finally, go down to connect with the blue Inductive Switch.

Once you have drawn the signal paths, click on the arrow at the bottom right of the screen to start debugging. This will complete the Precise Sequential Ranking stage of the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Stage VI rewards

Motherboard Troubleshooting stage six rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can obtain by completing the sixth puzzle in Motherboard Troubleshooting:

Primogem x40

Thelxie's Badge x4

Mora x50,000

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x4

You can collect the rewards from the event menu. Complete all the mini-games in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures to obtain 80 Thelxie's Badges and get a free copy of Freminet.

The seventh and eighth stages of the puzzle series will be unlocked on November 26, 2023, and will be available until December 11, 2023.