Motherboard Troubleshooting is a mini-game in Genshin Impact's ongoing event, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures. The final stage of the puzzle series is finally available, and it is the trickiest one yet.

There are circuits that have already been placed on the motherboard and cannot be moved. Furthermore, both signals must go through the same Branching Paths, which means you have to coordinate between the Inductive Switches so both signals can be transmitted successfully.

This guide will help you debug Stage VIII of Motherboard Troubleshooting in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures. You can obtain 40 Primogems after successfully debugging Comprehensive Control and Mastery stage.

Genshin Impact Motherboard Troubleshooting: Comprehensive Control and Master Debug Guide

Stage VIII - Comprehensive Control and Mastery (Image via HoYoverse)

The final stage in Motherboard Troubleshooting has been released and is called Comprehensive Control and Mastery. There are two Branching Paths and Inductive Switches, and the paths connect midway, making the debugging process more difficult compared to previous stages.

Comprehensive Control and Mastery debugging solution (Image via HoYoverse)

To debug the eighth stage in Motherboard Troubleshooting, you must create a longer path for the green signal to ensure that the orange signal passes through the blue Branching Path before the green reaches the Inductive Switch. You can follow these steps to successfully debug the Comprehensive Control and Mastery stage:

Form a path from the orange source and connect it with the blue Branching Path.

Connect the blue Branching Path with the pink Inductive Switch.

Create a path from the pink Switch and link it with the pink Branching Path.

Next, go a few blocks right from the green source.

Finally, move one block up and go left to connect the path with the blue Branching Path.

Hit the Space button or the Arrow icon at the bottom right corner of the screen to start debugging the final stage of Genshin Impact's Motherboard Troubleshooting mini-game.

Stage VIII completion rewards

Rewards for debugging Motherboard Troubleshooting Stage VIII (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is a list of all the items that you can get by completing the eighth stage in Motherboard Troubleshooting:

Primogem x40

Thelxie's Badge x4

Mora x50,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x8

Open the event menu to collect all the rewards. In addition, if you have obtained 80 Thelxie's Badges by completing other mini-games in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, go to the Serendipitous Dreams event shop to get your free copy of a 4-star Cryo unit, Freminet.

You have until December 11, 2023, to complete other mini-games in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event and obtain the free rewards.