Several major events in Genshin Impact are scheduled for December 2023. There is still content left in the ongoing version 4.2. Furthermore, the upcoming version 4.3 livestream and update will be released in December. It is worth mentioning that v4.3 will also be the final update of the game in 2023. On a related note, HoYoverse is also expected to announce a new playable unit in a few weeks.

There are also many Genshin Impact characters that have birthdays in December. At any rate, the last month of the year 2023 is going to be a pretty busy one. This article will cover all the upcoming content and events scheduled in December.

Genshin Impact December 2023 calendar: All upcoming events and birthdays

Version 4.2 events

Here is a list of all the remaining events in the ongoing version 4.2 update:

Lil' Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta (December 6 to December 18)

(December 6 to December 18) Ley Line Overflow (December 11 to December 18)

Travelers can earn up to 420 Primogems in the Lil' Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta event. It should be noted that this is also the final event in Genshin Impact 4.2 that gives Primogem rewards. Meanwhile, the Ley Line Overflow will give players the opportunity to obtain double Mora and Character Exp from Blossom of Wealth and Revelation.

Version 4.3 livestream and patch update date

Navia and Chevreuse (Image via HoYoverse)

The Special Program for the upcoming version 4.3 patch is expected to be livestreamed on December 8, 2023, at 8 am (UTC-4). It will be premiered on the game's official Twitch channel. During the livestream, the officials will reveal all the content from the new Fontaine patch, such as the events and banners.

The v4.3 update is expected to go live on December 20, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8), assuming it is not delayed. The next update will also add two new playable characters, namely Navia and Chevreuse. Leaks suggest they might be released in the first phase, meaning their banners will be available from December 20 as well.

Version 4.4 drip marketing speculations

Cloud Retainer (Image via HoYoverse)

Cloud Retainer is one of the most awaited characters in the game. It is speculated that she will be released in version 4.4. Assuming the leaks about her debut are true, Travelers can expect HoYoverse to drip market the Adeptus on December 18, 2023.

Characters with birthdays in December

The following characters have birthdays in December, based on the official info:

Ganyu (December 2)

(December 2) Nilou (December 3)

(December 3) Neuvillette (December 18)

(December 18) Layla (December 19)

(December 19) Dori (December 21)

(December 21) Tighnari (December 29)

(December 29) Zhongli (December 31)

Travelers can expect free rewards from the officials to celebrate the birthdays of the characters listed above via in-game mail.

This concludes all the stuff planned for Genshin Impact in December 2023.