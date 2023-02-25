Genshin Impact Dehya web event guide: Get 40 Primogems for free in Scarlet Sand Sojourn

The new Genshin Impact Dehya web event is known as Scarlet Sand Sojourn, and players can obtain 40 Primogems from it. Travelers should know that the only requirement is to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher. Here are some other important details:
- Start time: 12:00 pm (UTC+8) on February 24, 2023
- End time: 11:59 pm (UTC+8) on March 2, 2023
Players will be unable to participate in this event during Version 3.5 maintenance. Besides that information, the entirety of Scarlet Sand Sojourn can be done in a few minutes. The following sections of this article will act as a simple guide for players needing help.
How to get 40 free Primogems from Genshin Impact's Dehya web event: Scarlet Sand Sojourn guide
Once players enter the web event, they must press "Click to Start." Scarlet Sand Sojourn will then begin, with the player receiving a scroll. You should see something similar to the following image.
Guide
Once you click on the scroll to open it, you will be treated to a brief transition that shows Dehya talking to another woman. Genshin Impact players must keep clicking through the dialog boxes until the characters start to move.
Click on the "Hold to Accelerate" button on the bottom right of the screen to quickly breeze through this Scarlet Sand Sojourn web event section. After holding it for a bit, Dehya and Dunyarzad will stumble upon a scarab.
Click on the insect to go through another conversation between Dunyarzad and Dehya.
Select "OK" and "Hold to Accelerate" to continue breezing through this web event. Travelers will then see other familiar sights from Genshin Impact in Scarlet Sand Sojourn, such as:
- Some Dendro Crystalflies
- Desert Sumpter Beast
- Thamud Oasis
After reaching the fourth destination, go through more dialog to see a screen with a "Claim" button. Press that to see the following rewards.
Scarlet Sand Sojourn rewards
Travelers will obtain the following loot from Scarlet Sand Sojourn in Genshin Impact:
- 40 Primogems
- 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 20,000 Mora
- 2x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Tap on "OK" to let the free Primogems and other loot be delivered to your account. It may take five to ten minutes for this process to occur.
Players can select "Share Event" and any of the following social embeds to claim the free wallpaper. After successfully posting it, they can go back to this web event and return to this screen.
They should now see a "Claim Wallpaper" option here. Just tap on that to download the snapshot. The cover photo for this guide uses the final image that players can download if they do everything for Dehya and her friend.
You should now be done with this event. Remember to boot up Genshin Impact and go to the mail to collect your Primogems and other loot.
