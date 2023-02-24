Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Scarlet Sand Sojourn featuring Dunyarzad and Dehya. The duo is finally back together, with the latter taking on the role of a bodyguard once again while the former experiences her first trip in the desert of Sumeru.

Genshin Impact fans can participate in the new web event and watch over them while they journey together. This article will guide players on how to play the Scarlet Sand Sojourn web event to win some exciting in-game rewards, such as Primogems.

Follow Danyarzad on her journey across the desert in the new Genshin Impact web event Scarlet Sand Sojourn

To participate in the event, head to - https://hoyo.link/780JCBAd

Log in using Genshin Impact account credentials (Image via HoYoverse)

You must log in using your HoYoverse or Genshin Impact account credentials to ensure that the rewards are sent directly to your game account once you have completed the event.

Dunyarzad sees a Scarab for the first time (Image via HoYoverse)

The event will start with you opening a scroll that depicts Dunyarzad's first-ever outing in the desert along with Dehya, who assumes the role of her bodyguard. Once their journey begins, you must watch over them while the former comes across various local creatures and experiences new things.

Hasten the journey by pressing Hold to Accelerate (Image via HoYoverse)

Since both Dunyarzad and Dehya will be walking for the most part, you can also speed up the journey by clicking on the Hold to Accelerate option in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Experience unlocked (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlock all four Experiences (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, throughout the trip, Dunyarzad will experience several things for the first time in her life, which will unlock the event Experiences. They can later be viewed in the Experience section, which can be accessed from the options in the top right corner of the screen.

Click on Claim to obtain all the event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Web event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have unlocked all four Experiences, Dehya will part ways with Dunyarzad and head back to Sumeru City, concluding the short event. Now, click on the Claim option to view and obtain 40 Primogems along with some other in-game items.

These rewards will be sent directly to your game account within five to 10 minutes via the in-game mail feature. The email generally expires after 30 days, so it is best to claim them so that you don't miss out on a chance to get free 40 Primogems.

Claim a new Genshin Impact wallpaper for free (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the Scarlet Sand Sojourn web event, each player will also be able to obtain a brand new wallpaper for free featuring both Dehya and Dunyarzad. Additionally, they can also play the event again and relive their favorite moments.

