Genshin Impact developer teases new music event involving HI3, Star Rail, ToT and more

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account recently posted a tweet revealing some small details about a "music composition contest." It will officially launch on April 21, although not too much has been revealed about this event other than a puzzle involving the player guessing who the silhouettes are.

Travelers can already drop their guesses on the HoYoLAB article under the comment section. Only ten "lucky winners" will win a "mystery merchandise item." It's not currently known what one could possibly win, although the "lucky winners" part implies it will be randomized.

Thankfully, it's already been cracked who these mysterious silhouettes are.

miHoYo's Genshin Impact, HI3, Star Rail and ToT teased for a music event

Paimon's silhouette should be obvious to any Genshin Impact player, but the other titles might not be as apparent if one doesn't play other miHoYo titles. Here are the answers to this simple puzzle from left to right:

Paimon (Genshin Impact)

(Genshin Impact) Mimo (HoYoLAB)

(HoYoLAB) Pom-Pom (Honkai: Star Rail)

(Honkai: Star Rail) DAVIS (Tears of Themis)

(Tears of Themis) Ai-Chan (Honkai Impact 3rd)

All of these games (and HoYoLAB) are made by miHoYo, although Genshin Impact is the most well-known among them. The following images will make it more clear.

Comparisons between the silhouettes and the characters

It's clearly Paimon (Image via miHoYo)

Paimon has an easily recognizable shadow, as one can see her halo and the spiky part of her hairstyle. Most Genshin Impact players should be able to guess that's her, so it's worth looking at the lesser-known characters.

It's Mimo (Image via miHoYo)

Mimo is the mascot of HoYoLAB, and players will see this character whenever they're on the website.

It's Pom-Pom (Image via miHoYo)

The third one, from left to right, might seem strange (partially became Mimo and Paimon are in her way). Still, one can see her long ears and hat and put two and two together. She's the mascot of Honkai: Star Rail.

It's DAVIS (Image via miHoYo)

DAVIS is the mascot of Tears of Themis, although it can be hard to tell if that's him given the generic silhouette. Still, he's the player's guide in this game, and the other mascot-like characters also act as guides in their respective games.

It's Ai-Chan (Image via miHoYo)

The final character is Ai-Chan, who is effectively the mascot of Honkai Impact 3rd. She's a little obscured by DAVIS and the Yo Music logo, but her buns are easily recognizable.

Remember to post a comment stating all of these answers in the HoYoLAB article (which is hyperlinked in the tweet at the beginning of this article). If one is lucky, they will get whatever the "Mysterious Merchandise" is.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

