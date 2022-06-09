Genshin Impact developers to compensate players with 100 Primogems for Raiden Shogun kit bug in 2.7

Genshin Impact's version 2.7 brought tons of new content and new characters to the game for players to enjoy. However, just like many other games and their updates, it is possible for new bugs or issues to also appear in-game.

As it turns out, the developers found a bug in Raiden Shogun's kit that was messing with her synergy with Yelan. Based on the official notice, Raiden Shogun was experiencing problems gaining resolve from Chakra Desiderata after Yelan cast her Elemental Burst. Developers have fixed the issue and players will receive 100 Primogems for the inconvenience.

This article will cover everything players need to know about this issue in Raiden's kit in Genshin Impact.

Everything about the latest issue with Raiden Shogun's kit in patch 2.7

Raiden and Yelan are great together (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the release of patch 2.7, the players who summoned Yelan, paired her with Raiden Shogun to form different teams in the game. Many players and theorycrafters were discussing how powerful Yelan and Raiden Shogun would be together. However, players noticed an unexpected bug.

When active characters in the party cast their Elemental Burst, Raiden Shogun will gain resolve stacks for Chakra Desiderata based on the Energy cost of the Elemental Burst cast. However, due to an unexpected bug, when Yelan casts her Elemental Burst, Raiden Shogun will experience problems gaining resolve stacks from Yelan's burst.

The issue with Raiden and Yelan was a subtle one, and it went under the radar for almost a week in the community. Thankfully, the developers became aware of the issue and quickly released a small update to fix it. An official notice was also published in Genshin Impact, and players will be granted 100 Primogems as a form of compensation for the inconvenience.

The compensation will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox within 24 hours after the bug fix update is rolled out. Players will have 30 days to claim the free Primogems from the mailbox before it expires.

Many players in the community were shocked and some were totally unaware of the issue between Yelan and Raiden Shogun. The unawareness was mostly due to many players skipping Yelan and not spending any Primogems. Many players also joked about the issue as they either did not have any one of the characters or both of them and expressed their joy for free Primogems.

Currently, there are no other bugs that have been noticed since the release of the patch 2.7 update. The latest update fixes most of the issues and bugs related to Ayato and Childe. Hopefully, no such bugs or issues can be found in patch 2.7 regarding any other character that can ruin a player's experience with Genshin Impact.

With that said, players should look forward to the next event "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival" of patch 2.7, which will launch in four days. Players will get to enjoy a new type of rhythm game, and they will also gain a new instrumental gadget to enjoy in the game.

