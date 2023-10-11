Genshin Impact Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Part 6 guide

Part 6 of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure is out now in Genshin Impact. This guide will cover how you can complete it for all the rewards. Note that you don't need a perfect score in this part to get everything, as just acquiring 46 points will suffice. You can get a maximum of 54 points in the finale, so some leeway is involved if you make a mistake. This guide will show just one method out of several for getting all the rewards.

Some of the last few steps can be executed in any order, and you can follow this article to clear all the Spikey Fish Warriors and Spikey Fish Kings. Doing everything mentioned below should only take a minute or two, but note that there is no time limit.

Genshin Impact guide: How to get 54 points on Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Part 6

The first step is simple (Image via HoYoverse)

For future reference regarding Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Part 6:

Mint Jelly Jumpty Dumpty = Top one on the right side of the screen

Caramel Cookie Jumpy Dumpty = Middle one on the right side of the screen

Berry Cake Jumpy Dumpty = Bottom one on the right side of the screen

Step #1: Genshin Impact players don't need to move. Just shoot your Mint Jelly Jumpty Dumpty to clear the first seaweed in front of you.

You can shoot at this time (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #2: Switch to the Berry Cake Jumpy Dumpty. Shoot it in the middle row once the moving grey tile gets out of the way.

You need to time it so you hit both pink fish (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #3: Switch to the left side of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Part 6. Swap to Caramel Cookie Jumpy Dumpty and shoot at the spot that is a tile down from the seaweed. Make sure to do this when the two moving pink fish are near the aforementioned spot.

This step is similar to the previous one (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #4: Genshin Impact players now need to go to the right side. Shoot at another tile below some seaweed to destroy plenty of objects.

Genshin Impact players must shoot in the middle spot once more (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #5: Swap back to the bottom part of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Part 6. Switch to the Berry Cake Jumpy Dumpty and shoot in the middle once the grey block passes by. You should be able to blow up the nearby yellow fish.

Blow this spot up (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #6: Shoot another Berry Cake Jumpy Dumpty in the middle and detonate it once this item lines up with the four horizontal yellow fish.

Two steps remain (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #7: It doesn't matter how you execute the remaining two steps. This Genshin Impact guide will focus on the left side. Just shoot a Mint Jelly Jumpty Dumpty to explode on the pink fish on this side.

The final step of this guide

Step #8: Switch to the right side. Use your last explosion to hit both pink fish.

Now, you can collect the free Primogems and other loot for completing this finale. That's the end of this Genshin Impact guide for Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Part 6.

